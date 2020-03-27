Coronavirus impact: Karnataka cabinet practices social distancing

Practicing the mantra of social distancing, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his ministerial colleagues sat in chairs kept at a distance from each other during a cabinet meeting here on Friday to discuss measures for combating the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The meeting was shifted to the spacious conference hall on the third floor of Vidhana Soudha, the complex housing the state secretariat and legislature here, instead of the usual cabinet hall on the same floor.

"Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa chaired the cabinet meeting today in Conference hall Vidhana Soudha instead of cabinet hall, due to precautionary measures against COVID 19," a statement from his office said.

During the union cabinet meeting held on March 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his his ministerial colleagues too had adopted social distancing in seating arrangement.

The pictures released by CMO showed Yediyurappa and his cabinet colleagues seated in chairs kept at a distance from each other. Karnataka has reported 55 COVID-19 cases so far.

