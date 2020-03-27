Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Kejriwal govt to feed over 4 lakh people; tally rises to 724

Coronavirus Outbreak Live Update: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has revealed there are a total of 39 coronavirus positive cases in Delhi as of March 27. Of them, 29 had come from outside and were kept in quarantine and 10 of these are cases of local transmission, he said. "We had set up a team of five doctors to work out a plan so we are prepared in case the number of coronavirus cases rises rapidly," Kejriwal added. Meanwhile, it's Day 3 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown in India as the number of coronavirus cases rises to 724. Globally, the number of total coronavirus cases has risen to 5,32,003, including 24,083 deaths. More than 1.24 people have also recovered from the disease.

1.07 PM: India opted for a step-by-step approach: Sanjeev Sanyal

Economist Sanjeev Sanyal has said India opted for a step-by-step approach rather than the one "Big Bang" package approach.

Kollam Sub-Collector was asked to home quarantine from Mar 19. But he left the jurisdiction without handing over his official duties and was traced to be in UP. I have submitted a report to the Govt regarding it: Kollam District Collector B Abdul Nazar #Keralapic.twitter.com/3oPHeMhgNz â ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

1.00 PM: Sub-collecter violates quarantine restrictions

Anupam Mishra, Kollam Sub-Collector in Kerala, who was asked to stay at home after he returned from abroad on March 19 has moved to Kanpur. The district collector has submitted a report to the state government stating that the sub collecter has violated quarantine restrictions.

RBI has slashed down Repo rate, Reverse Repo rate and Cash Reverse ratio to give strength to economy. To help the middle class RBI has given moratorium of 3 months and also waving off interest. I welcome these progressive and timely measures. #IndiaFightsCorona â Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 27, 2020

12.45 PM: 65-year-old passes away in Karnataka

A 65-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus passes away in Tumakuru. "He had travelled to Delhi by train on Mar 5th and returned on March 11. All passengers who travelled with him on the train are being traced," says Dr K Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Office, Tumakuru, Karnataka

12.33 PM: RBI's decision to cut repo rate to strength to economy: JP Nadda

The BJP President says the RBI has slashed down Repo rate, Reverse Repo rate and Cash Reverse ratio to strengthen to economy. "It will help the middle class. The RBI has given moratorium of 3 months and also waving off interest. I welcome these progressive and timely measures," said the BJP leader.

Today @RBI has taken giant steps to safeguard our economy from the impact of the Coronavirus. The announcements will improve liquidity, reduce cost of funds, help middle class and businesses. https://t.co/pgYOUBQtNl â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2020

12.30 PM: RBI has taken giant steps: PM Modi

Today RBI has taken giant steps to safeguard our economy from the impact of the coronavirus. The announcements will improve liquidity, reduce cost of funds, help middle class and businesses, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

12.24 PM: Delhi govt to provide breakfast, lunch for over 4 lakh poor

The number will be doubled from tomorrow, we'll be providing food to 4,00,000 people daily. We're distributing the centres across Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

I thank and appreciate the @airindiain flight staff who are responsibly and selflessly ensuring that Israelis get home safe. Dhanyavad from the bottom of our â¤ï¸ð®ð±ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/PmL2YCX7oL â Ron Malka ð®ð± (@DrRonMalka) March 26, 2020

12.22 PM: Ward boy of private hospital tests positive in Patna

A 20-year-old man, who worked as a ward boy at a private hospital where he came into contact with a COVID-19 patient, has tested positive, taking the total number of such cases reported from Bihar to seven, the health department said on Friday. Till Thursday, 469 samples from across the state had been sent for testing out of which 415 reported negative and three were rejected.

12.15 PM: Kejriwal govt to feed over 4 lakh people

Arvind Kejriwal: "We have been feeding over 20,000 people so far in 224 ren baseras but we realised they were not enough. To take it to bigger level, we have decided to set up feeding facility across 25 government schools across Delhi. With this, we will be feeding over 200,000 people from today, while the number would go up to 400,000 from tomorrow.

12.11 PM: Delhi govt's arrangement so far

Delhi government to provide free food to 1.5 lakh marginalized people of Delhi.

Delhi government to open 35 centres, which will provide free lunch and dinner for the needy people.

A total of 234 night shelters are already providing food to the needy and homeless people.

12.03 PM: Ramayana comes back on public demand

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday announced that Ramayana would be rebroadcast on DD National from March 28, Saturday, on public demand. Two episodes of the iconic mythological serial of the 80s will be broadcast -- one in the morning from 9am to 10am and another in evening from 9pm to 10pm.

12.02 PM: RBI announces liquidity boost

In a bid to maintain stability in the financial system in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that Rs 3.74 lakh crore liquidity will be injected into system through various measures. Shaktikanta Das said that the RBI has already injected liquidity of Rs 2.8 lakh crore in the financial markets through various instruments, which equal to 1.4 per cent of GDP.

12.01 PM: Your money is safe: RBI chief

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has asked citizens not to link the safety of their deposits with the volatility of the stock market. At a press conference on Friday morning, the RBI chief said that there has been panic withdrawal from private banks after the coronavirus pandemic impacted share prices of banks. "The Indian banking system is safe and sound," he said.

12.00 PM: RBI gives huge loan relief

In a move aimed at mitigating the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on businesses and employees in India, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday asked all banks and other lending institutions to allow a three-month moratorium on all kinds of loans. The RBI also said that moratorium on term loans and deferment of interest payment would not result in asset classification downgrade.

11.30 AM: Army will conduct Operation Namaste well: Army Chief

Army Chief General MM Naravane said that the army has always succeeded in its missions and will be successful in Operation Namaste as well.

11.16 AM: Maharashtra tally at 135

Five new cases have been reported from Nagpur taking the total tally of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra to 135. The affected include three men and two women.

11.10 AM: Disaster Management to distribute food

Disaster Management will distribute food to among senior citizens, pregnant women and daily wage labourers. Disaster Management Secretary Amit Negi has asked all DMs of states to prepare a list.

11.00 AM: President Kovind lauds front line workers

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu interacted with Governors, Lt Governors and Administrators of all States and Union Territories to dicuss the impact of coronavirus. The President also lauded the efforts of the front line workers in their tackling of COVID-19.

10.30 AM: Odisha govt to set up 1,000-bed hospitals

The Odisha government is planning to set up two hospitals of 1,000 beds each to help in tackling coronavirus. This will be done along with two private medical colleges, Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM.

10.23 AM: Total cases rise to 724

Health ministry said that the total number of cases in India has risen to 724. This number includes 66 who recovered and were discharged as well as 16 dead.

10.21 AM: RBI Governor asks banks to keep the credit flowing amid the coronavirus crisis.

10.16 AM: RBI Governor believes that large part of the global economy would slip into recession.

10.15 AM: We are living through extraordinary times: RBI Governor

10.10 AM: RBI quarantines 150 of its staff members, says Governor Shaktikanta Das.

10.05 AM: RBI slashes repo rate

"MPC advanced its meeting. Undertook careful evaluation. MPC voted a sizeable reduction in repo rate. MPC voted to reduce report rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent. Fixed rate was reduced by 90 bp to 4 per cent," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

9.57 AM: GoAir signs up for emergency services

GoAir has offered its fleet and crew members to the government for emergency services during the nationwide lockdown. The airline wrote to civil aviation ministry and DGCA to offer its fleet, cockpit, cabin crew and airport staff to carry out emergency services and repatriation of citizens.

9.53 AM: MP funds to COVID-19

Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur has approved sanctions of Rs 2 crore from the MP fund to tackle coronavirus.

9.50 AM: DRDO extends help

DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said his organisation can produce 5,000 ventilators per month required by Coronovirus patients and doctors for treatment. "DRDO and a biomedical society produced a ventilator together and the technology was transferred to private industry. Now, a Mysore-based private industry is producing the secondary version of that ventilator. The Bharat Electronics Limited has also joined in and other private industry is also coming in. Our lab in Mysore has supplied some critical parts for the ventilators and that industry can produce around 5,000 ventilators per month now. By increasing their capacity, they can take it upto 10,000 ventilators per month to meet the shortages," he told India Today. Reddy said a DRDO laboratory in Gwalior has helped producing 20,000 bottles of sanitisers which have been given to different agencies including the Delhi Police.

9.46 AM: Israel thanks Air India

Israel evacuated more than 300 of it stranded citizens from India yesterday. Two hundred more are scheduled to fly out today. Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India expressed his gratitute to Air India for helping in the evacuation.

Delhi: Sanitation workers of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) say that they are carrying out their duties just like any other time. They say, "We have been provided masks and gloves by the NDMC. We are only facing a little trouble while commuting to and from work." pic.twitter.com/nAhC4xwN6P â ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

9.42 AM: Delhi comes to the aid of sanitation workers

Sanitation workers in Delhi have been provided masks and gloves by the NDMC. However, there are still issues when it comes to commuting to work as the capital is under strict lockdown.

Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm: Minister Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar (file pic) pic.twitter.com/cfDm8N6ggC â ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

9.40 AM: Case against people fleeing from quarantine

Cases have been filed against two non-residential Indians (NRIs) for skipping home-quarantine in Andhra Pradesh. Both foreign-returned had reached India on March 14 and were placed under quarantine but were found "missing" from their homes, as mentioned by the police.

9.35 AM: More cases in Bihar

The number of cases in Bihar increased to 9 after two people were found positive for coronavirus. One of the patients had travel history to Dubai, while the other one had no travel history to any country.

9.30 AM: Total coronavirus cases in Telangana reach 45

One more coronavirus positive case has been reported in Telangana. Total number of positive cases in the state reaches 45 till 8:00 AM on March 27. The person is a 45-year-old male, having a travel history to Delhi. Patient is stable and under isolation, says the Telangana Health Department.

9.25 AM: All Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs to contribute their one month's salary to Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

9.20 AM: DD National to retelecast 'Ramayana'

Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm: Minister Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

9.15 AM: Dalmia Bharat suspends production

Leading cement manufacturer Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd on Thursday said it has suspended cement production across all its plants in the country to ensure social distancing and protect the workforce from being infected with the coronavirus.

9.10 AM: 2,234 deaths in Iran so far

Iran started an intercity travel ban, a day after Tehran warned the country might face a second outbreak. Iran has reported 2,234 deaths and 29,406 infections so far.- Reuters

9.05 AM: Global deaths, infections in one day

Almost 489,000 people have been infected globally and over 22,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

9.00 AM: Italy records 712 deaths in one day

Hopes that Italy's coronavirus epidemic might be in retreat suffered a setback on Thursday when data showed that both the number of new cases and deaths had ticked higher, underscoring how hard it is to halt the disease. Officials said 712 people died of the illness in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 8,215, well over double that seen in anywhere else in the world, while new infections rose by 6,153 to 80,539. The number of cases is nudging close to the more than 81,000 infections recorded in China where the pandemic began. -Reuters

8.50 AM: Spain reports 655 more deaths in one day

A further 655 people died overnight on Wednesday, pushing Spain's toll from the respiratory disease to 4,089, second only to Italy and further beyond China where the outbreak began. Spain also extended its coronavirus lockdown on Thursday and said it was fighting a "real war" over medical supplies to contain the world's second-highest virus death toll, turning to China for many critical products, where officials reported fraud and massive price increases. - Reuters

8.45 AM: Mainland China reports first local case in 3 days

Mainland China reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus case in three days and 54 new imported cases, as Beijing ordered airlines to sharply cut international flights fearing travellers could reignite the coronavirus outbreak. The 55 new cases reported on Thursday was down from 67 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday. There are now 81,340 confirmed cases in mainland China. - PTI

8.40 AM: US surpasses China in number of COVID-19 cases

Over 16,000 confirmed cases were reported in a single day in the US on Thursday as the total number of COVID-19 patients soared to 85,088, the highest for any country, according to data compiled by Worldometer. The United States surpassed China (81,285) and Italy (80,589) in terms of number of people infected with the novel coronavirus. - PTI

8.35 AM: Shaktikanta Das to address media at 10 am

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10am on Friday. This address is likely to be focussed on coronavirus and he is likely to address measures to cushion the impact on the economy.

Joined the #G20VirtualSummit earlier today. Various world leaders discussed ways to fight COVID-19. In my remarks, I spoke about the need to place health and human welfare at the top of our global priorities. Here are the highlights. https://t.co/Tt8RaWGahN â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2020

8.30 AM: Coronavirus: G20 nations inject $5 trillion into global economy

A group of G20 nations on Thursday convened a virtual meeting to discuss the challenges posed by coronavirus pandemic and to forge a global coordinated response. The group injected over $5 trillion into the global economy to combat economic disruptions triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak.

My appeal to all Muslims is to offer Zuhur prayers tomorrow at home & to not congregate



The only way we can get ahead in this fight is by practicing social distancing & preventing larger gatherings https://t.co/jsoSJI1fNJ â Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 26, 2020

8.25 AM: All Muslims should offer Zuhur prayers at home: Owaisi

"My appeal to all Muslims is to offer Zuhur prayers tomorrow at home & to not congregate. The only way we can get ahead in this fight is by practicing social distancing & preventing larger gatherings," says the AIMIM chief.

à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤²à¤¾à¥ à¤à¤¡à¤¾à¤à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤·à¥à¤à¤¿à¤à¤¤ à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤µà¥à¤¯ à¤à¤§à¤¾à¤° à¤ªà¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¥ à¤°à¥à¤¡à¤° à¤ªà¤° à¤ªà¥à¤¦à¤² à¤ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤µ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤¯ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤¦à¤² à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤®à¤à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤µ à¤à¤°à¥à¤®à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤¬à¤à¤§à¤¿à¤¤ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤­à¥à¤à¤¨, à¤ªà¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤µà¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾ à¤µ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤¬à¤¨à¥à¤§à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤µà¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤¬à¤°à¤¤à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤¬à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤° à¤­à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ â Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 26, 2020

8.20 AM: Taking all precautions to arrange food for poor: Yogi

8.15 AM: Five more patients test positive from MP: Four in Indore, 1 in Ujjain

Indore: 13

Jabalpur: 6

Shivpuri: 2

Bhopal: 2

Gwalior: 1

Ujjain: 1+1

Total cases: 26

Deaths: Two

8.10 AM: Will take of Uttarakhand natives: Yogi

8.05 AM: Curfew in Jaipur area

Curfew has been imposed in 1 km radius of the residence of the person who tested positive in Ramganj area of Jaipur. Intense contact tracing has also been started: Rohit Kumar Singh, ACS, Medical and Health, Rajasthan.

8.00 AM: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

Five more positive tested for coronavirus in Maharashtra. Three from Sangli, one from Kolhapur and one from Pune. Total positive cases in Maharashtra now stands at 130.