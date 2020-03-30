Coronavirus in India: Another patient dies in West Bengal, death toll at 2

A woman infected with coronavirus died at a state-run hospital in north Bengal on Monday. COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal currently stands at 2.

Recent victim of the novel coronavirus is a 44 year-old woman belonging to Kalimpong, near Darjeeling. She died in the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri at around 2 am. The woman had returned from Chennai after her daughter's treatment, according to PTI.

According to a state health department official, the woman's daughter and the doctor who was treating her have both been quarantined.

This, however, is not the first COVID-19 death reported from Bengal. Last week, an elderly man from Kolkata had died due to this deadly disease. At present, the total count of coronavirus positive cases in West Bengal stands at 21 after 3 more people were tested positive for the virus.

These 3 people include a 52 year-old doctor at the city-based Army hospital in Kolkata who had returned from Delhi recently, a 66 year-old man who complained of severe respiratory distress and a 59 year-old man from Sheoraphuli in Hoogly who had travelled to Durgapur recently.

Talking of the country at large, the number of coronavirus positive cases in India has crossed 1100 and the death toll had reached 30.

(Edited with inputs from PTI)

