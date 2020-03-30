Coronavirus in India: Man booked for spreading rumours on social media in Mumbai

JJ Police Station has registered a case against a person named Sohail in Mumbai for posting a rumour around coronavirus in Mumbai. Police traced Sohail from Peru lane located in Mumbai's Pathan Wadi. Sohail Salim Punjabi, the man, has been booked under Section 269 of the Indian Penal Code.

Sohail posted on the Mumbai Ekta WhatsApp group, "Mumbai' Null Bazar, Bhendi Bazar, Dongari, Madanpura, Kala Pani, Sat Rasta area is uncontrollable by Police, Hence Military has been called. They will use force, lathi charge as well as firing to control Mob."

This, however, is not the first case of fake news around coronavirus from Maharashtra. Earlier in the month, a man was booked in Kolhapur for allegedly posting fake information about two couples being infected with coronavirus on WhatsApp. The man had reportedly posted on WhatsApp that two couples from Ichalkaranji had tested positive for novel coronavirus and were shifted to Kolhapur.

When the concerned authorities got notified about the matter, the man was immediately booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act, according to PTI. Maharashtra government has also imposed Disaster Management Act. Under this Act, spreading rumours and unverified information about COVID-19 is a punishable offence.

Maharashtra has reported a total of 215 coronavirus positive cases so far.

(Edited with Inputs from PTI)

