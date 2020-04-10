Coronavirus in India: DHFL promoters Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan booked for breaking lockdown

DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan have been detained at Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra's Satara district for breaking the nationwide lockdown imposed in view of coronavirus outbreak. A case under Section 188 of Indian Penal (disobedience of lawful order of public servant) has been lodged against the Wadhawans and 21 others.

Civic authorities reportedly spotted the DHFL promoters at their Diwan farmhouse along with family members. They travelled in their cars from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar during the lockdown, police officials told news agency PTI. Notably, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country at more than 1,100.

When apprehended, the presented a letter from state Principal Secretary (Home) Amitabh Gupta. The letter, Gupta said that he knows the Wadhawans well as family friends who were travelling from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar for a 'family emergency'. The letter, signed on April 8, 2020, also listed five cars that the Wadhawans and their friends were travelling in.

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawans are accused in the YES Bank-DHFL fraud cases. Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued summons to Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in YES Bank case and asked them to appear on March 17. The duo reportedly cited the pandemic and skipped the appea