Coronavirus live news updates: Active cases rise to 1,238 in the country; death toll at 35

10.36 am: Coronavirus update worldwide: US death toll doubles in 2 days, surpasses 4,000

The death toll in the United States (US) has jumped to 4,000 early Wednesday. This is more than double the number from days earlier, as per a tally done by Johns Hopkins University. The date further showed that the total number of deaths was 4,076, which is more than twice the 2,010 recorded late on Saturday.

10.25 am: Coronavirus Delhi news: Govt hospital doctor tests positive for COVID-19

A doctor working a Delhi government hospital has been tested positive for novel coronavirus infection, ANI reported.

10.20 am: India corona positive: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to donate one year's salary

Karnataka Chief Minister (CM) BS Yediyurappa announced on Wednesday that he will donate his one year's salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID-19. Yediyurappa also urged other state ministers, legislators, MPs, officials and people to come forward and contribute in whatever capacity they can to help the state fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is a very difficult time that we are all going through. And it is important that we fight this epidemic together. Personally, I am donating my one year's salary to the #CMRF Covid19. I request you all to contribute, however small, and help #Karnataka fight #Corona. Thank you pic.twitter.com/15jwrk1Ixz - B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 1, 2020

10.13 am: Coronavirus Karnataka news: People defy social distancing rules in Karaburagi

People in Kalaburagi, Karnataka defied social distancing guidelines by the government on Wednesday as heavy crowd came out and gathered at a vegetable market amid the COVID-19 lockdown

Karnataka: People in Kalaburagi defy social distancing norms as heavy crowd gathers at a vegetable market, amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Total number of positive #COVID19 cases in the state is 101, including 3 deaths & 8 discharged/cured cases. pic.twitter.com/r9NZpfuBnO - ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

10.04 am: Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh updates: 21 people test COVID-19 positive, total tally reaches 86

Madhya Pradesh recorded 21 more COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally in the state to 86. Among the new cases reported, 19 were from Indore, one from Khargone district. Out of these 19 new cases in Indore, nine are from a family, comprising three children, aged 3,5 and 8. The family lives in Tanzeem Nagar area of the city, an official said.

9.56 am: Coronavirus India: Rajasthan becomes first state to screen entire state population

Rajasthan has become the first state in India to screen all of its 7.5 crore people in the state.

9.50 am: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Active cases rise to 1,238 in the country; death toll at 35

The total number of active COVID-19 cases has reached 1,238 in India as of date whereas the death toll has risen to 35 from 32 recorded on Tuesday, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of those cured/discharged has been recorded at 123 so far.

9.45 am: Coronavirus latest news: World-renowned virologist Gita Ramjee dies from COVID-19 in South Africa

Prominent virologist Gita Ramjee passed away in South Africa after getting infected from novel coronavirus. She has become the first Indian-origin South African to have died after contracting the COVID-19 infection. The deadly virus has killed five people in the country so far. Ramjee had returned to South Africa from London a week ago but had reportedly shown no symptoms for novel coronavirus infection.

9.40 am: Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 worst crisis since World War II, says UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has cautioned that the world is faced with the worst crisis since World War II, as the novel coronavirus pandemic has gripped every country in the world, one that will bring a recession.

9.36 am: Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh news: State govt postpones salaries of CM, staff

The Andhra Pradesh government late on Tuesday night said that the salaries of the chief minister, officers and employees will be deferred as the revenue streams have "totally dried up" in the wake of the ongoing nationwide lockdown to fight novel coronavirus. The deferments are going to range from 10 to 100 per cent for several categories of employees, the government added. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said in the order issued around midnight that the deferment of salaries will continue to be in effect till further orders.

9.25 am: Coronavirus West Bengal news: COVID-19 death toll rises to 4, total cases at 32

The West Bengal reported a total of 4 deaths due to novel coronavirus on Tuesday after two people passed away due to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, 10 new cases were also reported, the biggest single-day rise in the state so far. Five people did not have any international travel history, while the rest of them either came in contact with the COVID-19 positive people or had a travel history outside the state. Officials said that the two persons who died were among the 10 new COVID-19 cases.

9.18 am: Coronavirus in India live updates: 16 more people test positive in Mumbai, 2 in Pune

Another 16 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai whole two more persons have also been confirmed positive for the deadly virus in Pune. With this the total number of novel coronavirus cases has reached 320 in Maharashtra. 12 people have died due to the virus in Maharashtra so far.

9.15 am: Coronavirus Maharashtra updates: Mumbai cop tests positive for COVID-19

A railway police cop posted at Mumbai CST railway police station has been tested positive for COVID-19.

9.00 am: Coronavirus Noida news: 34 people quarantined after attending Nizamuddin event

The authorities have quarantined 34 Gautam Buddh Nagar residents who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event twice in Delhi's Nizamuddin, the police said on Tuesday. Although they did not show any symptoms of COVID-19 yet, but have been isolated as a precautionary measure.

8.45 am: Coronavirus in India live: 50 people isolated in UP's Jaunpur after Nizamuddin event

The Jaunpur administration in Uttar Pradesh has quarantined around 50 people who attended the religious gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin area and returned to the district recently. Dinesh Kumar Singh, District Magistrate, Jaunpur said that the people who returned to the district two days ago from Delhi and Noida were scanned. Out of them, about 50 people who attended the Nizamuddin event have been isolated at Shia College and their health check-up is being conducted.

8.30 am: Coronavirus updates worldwide: COVID-19 death toll crosses 42,000 globally

The global death toll due to COVID-19 has crossed 42,000 as the disease spirals across the world. The death toll in the US crossed that of China's on Tuesday. The deadly virus has infected over 8,00,000 people worldwide.

8.15 am: Coronavirus in India: Delhi's Nizamuddin becomes COVID-19 hotspot; 24 infected and 400 show symptoms

The religious congregation that took place in Delhi's Nizamuddin in early March has left the government grappling with a new challenge in its fight against novel coronavirus outbreak. Nizamuddin has become a hotspot of COVID-19 infection as 24 people have been tested positive for the deadly virus while 1,548 have been evacuated and 441 hospitalised after they manifested the symptoms for novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against its cleric for breaching government orders. The police registered an FIR against Maulana Saad of the Nizamuddin centre under Epidemic Disease Act and other sections of the IPC.