Coronavirus in India: State-wise COVID-19 cases, trends, list of testing facilities

Coronavirus pandemic in India has spread rapidly with new cases from across the country being reported daily for the last few days. Since Tuesday March 31, 386 fresh cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

In an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus the government has taken many precautionary measures. The most prominent one being the 21-day nation-wide lockdown which has been in effect since March 25 and is expected to last till April 14.

According to The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases in the country had risen to 1,637 as of 9:00 am on April 1. The virus has so far claimed 38 lives in the country. Total of 132 people have recovered from the deadly disease.

Nationwide-snapshot of the COVID-19 Outbreak

A month ago on March 1, the number of coronavirus cases in the country stood at three. These were the cases which had been reported in Kerala in late January. Among these was the first COVID-19 case that was reported in India on January 30.

The patient belonged to Kerala's Thrissur district. Within the next four days, two more cases had been reported in Kerala, both of them were students who had recently returned from China. The Kerala government in response had declared a state-level emergency on February 3. The three patients were treated and discharged by the hospitals in the first week of February.

Things took a turn for the worse on March 2 when two new cases were reported, one in Delhi and the other in Telangana. The number of cases being reported daily has just kept on increasing since then as the days have passed. India crossed the 100-mark on March 15 and the 1,000-mark on March 29.

Out of the 1,637 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, 49 are foreign nationals while the remaining 1,588 are Indian nationals.

COVID-19 in India: State-wise story

According to Health Ministry data, the coronavirus pandemic has spread to 27 states and union territories in the country.

Six states in the country have reported more than 100 cases.

Maharashtra with 302 confirmed cases suffers the heaviest burden of the coronavirus as it is the state with the most cases in India. It is also the state with the most number of deaths caused due to COVID-19. Nine people in Maharashtra have died due to coronavirus. On the positive side, it is also the state which has the most number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus with 39 such cases. Kerala has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country with 241 confirmed. Twenty-three people have recovered from the infection, including the three patients in February, but 2 people have also died due to it. Tamil-Nadu with 124 confirmed cases has the third-highest number of cases in the country. Only a single person has died in the state due to the coronavirus while four people have recovered. Delhi, the national capital, also has more than a hundred cases of coronavirus being confirmed. The national capital has recorded 120 positive cases as of April 1. The number of cases in Delhi saw a sudden spike after 24 cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Tuesday. These patients were amongst the thousands who had attended the religious congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 11 to March 15. The Delhi government among other states is still testing hundreds of people who have been identified as attendees of the religious event at Nizamuddin as they are at high risk of being infected. In Delhi, six people have died while two have recovered. The most populous state in India, Uttar Pradesh has 103 confirmed cases on coronavirus. Fourteen people have recovered from coronavirus and there have been no deaths related to coronavirus yet. Karnataka reported 101 confirmed cases as of 9:00 am on Apil 1. Eight people in the state have recovered from the disease while 3 have lost their lives to it.

The remaining states and UTs have less than hundred cases of coronavirus

There are 94 infections in Telangana ( 1 recovered, 3 deaths). Rajasthan (3 recovered, no deaths) has reported 93 cases, followed by Gujarat (5 recovered, 6 deaths) at 74, and Jammu and Kashmir (2 recovered, 2 deaths) at 55.

In West Bengal (no recovered, 2 deaths), the cases of coronavirus infection have surged to 26. In Andhra Pradesh, the number of coronavirus cases stands at 83. With only one recovery and no deaths.

Madhya Pradesh (No recovered, 3 deaths) has 47 positive cases and Punjab (1 recovered, 3 deaths) reported 41 infections. Fourty-three coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Haryana (21 recovered, no deaths).

The number of cases has risen to 23 in Bihar (No recovered, 1 death). Ladakh (3 recovered, no deaths) and Chandigarh (no recovered, no deaths) reported 13 cases each.

Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (No recovered, no deaths). Chhattisgarh (no recovered, no deaths) has nine positive cases, while Uttarakhand (2 recovered, no deaths) has reported seven cases so far.

Goa (no recovered, no deaths) has reported five coronavirus cases, while Himachal Pradesh (no recovered, no deaths) has reported 3 cases and Odisha (No recovered, no deaths) has reported four cases. Puducherry, Mizoram, and Manipur have reported one case each of coronavirus. These three states have not reported any recoveries or deaths so far.

How coronavirus spread in India

Most cases in India are of people who had a travel history to coronavirus infected countries or had come in contact with a person who had recently travelled abroad, this is called local transmission. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has maintained that there is still no evidence of community transmission of coronavirus in India.

Analysis of the first fifty cases of coronavirus in the country by India Today had shown that 39 of them had a travel history to a country that was already dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. Out of the 50, only 11 cases of local transmission were reported in the country. These first 50 COVID-19 cases were reported from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, J&K and Ladakh.

Testing facilities for COVID-19

Initially, testing for coronavirus was restricted to government ICMR facilities. These were 62 in number but over the course of March, the number of government testing facilities has increased to 126. After much deliberation the government allowed private labs to test coronavirus in India.

ICMR has given permission to 51 private labs to conduct tests for COVID-19 in the country. However, the number of testing facilities when compared to the population of the country is still very less. States like Bihar only have one testing facilities for over 104 million people, according to 2011 census data.

The list of testing facilities in India can be obtained on the website of the ICMR.

Global Scenario of COVID-19

The global death rate is at 42,158 while 858,892 are infected by COVID-19 across the world. The United States of America (USA) has the most number of coronavirus cases in the world with 188,592 while over 4,000 have died. Italy has reported the most number of coronavirus deaths with 12,428 as of April 1.

China, where the virus originated, has greatly reduced the rate at which cases are being reported there. The country now has 81,554 cases of COVID-19, while 3,312 people have died due to the virus. Spain, UK, France, Iran and the Netherlands are countries where the number of deaths has crossed the 1,000-mark.

