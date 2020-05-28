Coronavirus in India: With 796 cases, Delhi sees its highest single-day spike; India's tally at 1.58 lakh

India's coronavirus cases crossed 1.58 lakh today with over 6,000 fresh cases registered for the seventh straight day, while the recovery rate improved further to over 42 per cent. The number of COVID-19 related death also increased further to 4,531.

As per the data released by ministry of health and family welfare this morning, the total number of cases in India increased to 158,333 and the death toll to 4,531, registering a growth of 6,566 cases and 194 deaths in 24 hours since Wednesday 8 AM. The number of active coronavirus patients in the country surged to 86,110, while 67,692 have recovered so far.

Delhi saw its highest single-day spike of 792 fresh cases with its tally of confirmed cases rising to 15,257. The death toll in the national capital rose to 303. This was the first time when Delhi reported over 700 COVID-19 cases, while its previous single-day high was 660 recorded on May 22.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, reported a record number of 105 deaths and 2,190 new cases, taking the tally of its fatalities to 1,897 and of confirmed cases to 56,948. Mumbai alone reported 1,044 new cases and 32 more deaths in last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of coronavirus cases as 817 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the state to 18,545. Gujarat recorded 374 fresh cases and 23 deaths in last 24 hours. The fatalities due to COVID-19 infection in the state rose to 938, while Ahmedabad alone saw over 700 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh tally crossed 7,000-mark on Wednesday after reposting 269 fresh cases in last 24 hours. The death toll in the state rises to 177.

Meanwhile, fresh cases were reported from various other states and union territories as well, including Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, Odisha, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry.

The coronavirus cases in Kerala breached the 1,000-mark after 40 people, including 37 returnees from abroad and other states, tested positive. While Kerala was the first state in India to report a COVID-19 case on January 30, it had almost flattened the curve of the virus spread till arrival of people from outside began earlier this month.

Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases surged to over 5.6 million, while the death toll crossed 355,000 mark, as per the Johns Hopkins University. The COVID-19 deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 100,000 in the United States. More Americans have now died from the virus than from the Vietnam and Korea wars combined.