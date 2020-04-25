Coronavirus in UP: No public gathering till June 30, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that no public gathering will be allowed in the state till June 30. This restriction will be in place even if the lockdown is lifted on May 3.

The Chief Minister spoke to senior district administration officials, police officials and chief medical officers on Friday evening. He said that a decision to revise the rule will be taken subsequently depending on the situation, as mentioned in a report in Times of India. "With Ramzan starting, the community leaders have requested people to offer prayers from their homes. There should be no mass gatherings as that increases the possibility of coronavirus spreading. There will be no public gatherings till June 30," he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that most number of positive cases have been traced to Tablighi Jamat. He said that their members should be identified and quarantined. The CM said cases were low in districts that implemented the lockdown properly.

He also suggested that banks should try using postmen to deliver money to people to prevent crowding. CM Yogi Adityanath also said strict punishment will be meted out to people who tries to escape from quarantine. "If someone runs away from quarantine, file a police complaint against them," he said.

Meanwhile, the Centre relaxed the norms for local shops allowing multiple types of shops to reopen on Saturday. The government said that shops that are selling non-essential items can also be opened. Lockdown norms have been relaxed for registered shops and ones that are outside municipalities. However, single- and multi-brand malls will remain closed till the end of the lockdown.

