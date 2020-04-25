Coronavirus India Live Updates: Govt reopens local shops selling non-essentials, Total COVID-19 cases-23,452

Coronavirus pandemic Latest News Live updates: The Union Home Ministry announced late on Friday night that local shops selling non-essential goods in municipal areas can reopen. However, shopping complexes and malls will continue to remain closed. The Centre has said that it hopes to bend the coronavirus curve by May 3. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country now stand at 23,452, including 17,915 active cases, 4,813 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 723 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. 1,752 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours. India's doubling rate of novel coronavirus improved to 10 days from 7.5 reported earlier this week. The country's recovery rate has reached 20.52% and the mortality rate is restricted to 3%, less than the global average of nearly 7%.

8.43 am: Home Ministry allows local shops to reopen: List of what will open, what will remain shut

What's open:

1) In rural, semi-rural areas all markets can open

2) In urban (municipal) areas market complex like Nehru Place, Lajpat Nagar etc can't open

3) In urban areas, non-essential goods can be sold provided the shop is in residential area or is a stand-alone shop

4) In rural areas, non-essentials can be sold in all kinds of shops

5) Market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, are allowed to open.

6) Relaxations not applicable in hotspots/containment zones

7) Mandatory: 50% strength of workers, wearing of masks and observing social distancing

What is shut:

1) All cinema halls, mails. shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places

2) Prohibited: Shops in single & multi brand malls

8.39 am: Coronavirus lockdown news: Govt allows some shops to reopen from Saturday:

The Union Home Ministry announced late on Friday night that local shops selling non-essential goods in municipal areas can reopen. However, shopping complexes and malls will continue to remain closed

8.30 am: Coronavirus live updates: Chinese companies on rapid testing kits! Problem is with the use, not with kits

Two Chines companies have sent out their clarification on controversy of rapid anti-body kits being faulty, saying that there are no issues with their kits, but with their use and following user manuals by the respective states.

