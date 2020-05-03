Coronavirus India Live Updates: Lockdown 3.0! Highest 1-day jump with 2,644 cases; IAF salutes corona heroes

Lockdown 3.0 and India coronavirus latest news: As India's 40-day lockdown ends on Sunday, the armed forces on Sunday conducted aerial fly-pasts to shower flower petals on various hospitals across India to express gratitude to lakhs of doctors, paramedics, healthcare workers and other frontline warriors engaged in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Indian Navy will also light up its ships at sea in the evening to pay its tribute to the corona warriors. The activities will go on for around 10 hours in several parts of the country throughout the day. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 39,980 on Sunday, including 28,046 active cases, 10,632, 1 migrated and 1,301 deaths, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry on its website. The country recorded 2,644 fresh COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths in the last 24 hours, which is the biggest one-day jump in coronavirus tally and toll in India. Modi-government has extended the nationwide lockdown by 2 more weeks till May 17, albeit with some relaxations in green and orange zones. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also issued new guidelines to regulate several activities during the lockdown 3.0 duration. All domestic and international air travel, movement of trains, metro and inter-state buses, except those allowed by the MHA, will be banned during lockdown 3.0.

Also Read:Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases near 40,000; check state-wise tally, deaths, list of testing facilities

Follow BusinessToday.in for live updates on coronavirus in India and world:

10.27 am: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus cases: 21 more people tested positive

Out of a total of 1,033 samples tested in UP on Saturday, 21 were tested positive for novel coronavirus. The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state now stand at 2,487 and 43 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

11.19 am: Ladakh registers highest coronavirus positive cases in a day

Ladakh reported the highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases with the count rising to 41. 19 fresh cases were reported in Chuchot village from where the first cases of the Ladakh region was also confirmed in March. The total count of confirmed cases in the region now stands at 23.

11.10 am: India coronavirus containment zones: Red zones to be revised weekly, Centre tells states

The Centre has told states that the list of red zones will be revised weekly depending upon the recovery rates. "The districts were earlier designated as hotspots or red-zones, orange zones and green zones primarily based on the cumulative cases reported and the doubling rate. Since recovery rates have gone up, the districts are now being designated across various zones duly broad-basing the criteria. This classification is multi-factorial and takes into consideration the incidence of cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback to classify the districts," Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan wrote to Chief Secretaries of states. She wrote the letter to the states after a video conference was chaired by Rajiv Gauba with chief secretaries and secretaries of health.

11.07 pm: Lockdown 3.0 live updates: What is a Red Zone?

According to Union Health Ministry, Red Zones include areas with major outbreaks of COVID-19. Extremely strict containment measures are being taken in these zones including strict exit/entry rules, door-to-door screening of residents etc.

11.04 pm: India Lockdown live updates: What is an Orange Zone?

As per the Union Health Ministry, districts that do not have enough confirmed COVID-19 cases to meet the requirements of being identified under the 'red zone', but are being seen as potential hotspots are called Orange zones.

10.59 pm: Lockdown extension news: What is a Green Zone?

According to the Union Health Ministry, a district will be identified as a Green Zone if it doesn't have any confirmed COVID-19 case so far or there is no reported case for the last 21 days in the district (earlier it was 28 days).

10.54 am: Delhi coronavirus cases: 41 people test COVID-19 positive in Kapashera area

41 people have been tested positive for novel coronavirus in Delhi's Kapashera on Saturday. These people were living in a single building, informed Delhi South-West DM.

10.48 am: Coronavirus Red Zones in India reduced from 170 to 130; check full list here

Andaman and Nicobar Island: South Andaman

Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasham, Krishna, YSR, West Godavari, Chittor, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Anantapur

Bihar: Anantapur

Chandigarh: Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh: Korba

Delhi: South, South East, Shahdara, West, North, Central, New Delhi, East, South West

Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Rajkot

Haryana: Noah, Gurugram, Parval, Faridabad

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar, Bandipora, Baramulla, Jammu, Udhampur, Kupwada

Karnataka: Bengaluru Urban, Mussoorie, Belagavi

Kerala: Kannur, Ernakulam, Kasaragod, Malapuram, Pathanamthitta

Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Bhopal, Khargaon, Ujjain, Hoshangabad

Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mumbai Suburban, Nashik

Odisha: Khordha

Punjab: SAS Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, Pathankot

Rajasthan: Jaipur, Tonk, Jodhpur, Banswara, Kota, Jhunjhunu, Jaisalmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jalwar, Bharatpur

Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Erode, Vellore, Dindigul, Villupuram, Tirupur, Thani, Namakkal, Chengalpattu, Madurai, Tatikoran, Karur, Virudhunaru, Kanarukuru

Telangana: Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Wrangal Urban, Ranga Reddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Machhal-Malkarjagiri, Karimnagar, Nirmal

Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Shaharanpur, Shamli, Firozabad, Moradabad

Uttarakhand: Dehradun

West Bengal: Kolkata, Howrah, Madinapur East, 24 Parganas North

10.43 am: Coronavirus in India cases: States and UTs with less than 300 cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands- 33 cases, 0 deaths

Arunachal Pradesh- 1 case, 0 deaths

Assam- 43 cases, 1 death

Chandigarh- 88 cases, 0 deaths

Chhattisgarh- 43 cases, 0 deaths

Goa- 7 cases, 0 deaths

Himachal Pradesh- 40 cases, 1 death

Jharkhand- 115 cases, 3 deaths

Ladakh- 22 cases, 0 deaths

Manipur- 2 cases, 0 deaths

Meghalaya- 12 cases, 1 death

Mizoram- 1 cases, o deaths

Odisha- 157 cases, 1 death

Pudducherry- 8 cases, 0 deaths

Tripura- 4 cases, 0 deaths

Uttarakhand- 59 cases, 0 deaths

10.36 am: Coronavirus India cases: State-wise tally; check here

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with 12,296 COVID-19 cases and 521 deaths

Gujarat follows suit with 5,054 cases and 262 deaths

Delhi is the third worst-hit state with 4,122 cases and 64 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh with 2,846 cases, 151 deaths

Rajasthan 2,770 cases, 65 deaths

Tamil Nadu 2,757 cases, 29 deaths

Uttar Pradesh (UP)-2,487 cases, 43 deaths

Andhra Pradesh-1,525 cases, 33 deaths

Telangana 1,063 cases, 28 deaths

West Bengal-922 cases, 33 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)- 666 cases, 8 deaths

Karnataka- 601 cases, 25 deaths

Kerala- 499 cases, 4 deaths

Bihar-481 cases, 4 deaths

Punjab-772 cases, 20 deaths

Haryana-360 cases, 4 deaths

10.29 am: Delhi coronavirus lockdown 3.0

List of districts in red, orange and green zones.

District Zone

South East Delhi Red Zone

Central Delhi Red Zone

North Delhi Red Zone

South Delhi Red Zone

North East Delhi Red Zone

West Delhi Red Zone

Shahdara Red Zone

East Delhi Red Zone

New Delhi Red Zone

North West Delhi Red Zone

South West Delhi Red Zone

10.26 am: Corona live updates

In Pics: Preparations are underway at Delhi's Ganga Ram hospital to pay tribute and thank to corona warriors fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

10.19 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 31 more people test positive on Sunday

Rajasthan recorded 31 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Out of these cases, 9 are from Jodhpur, 8 from Jaipur, 5 from Udaipur, 3 from Chittorgarh, 2 each from Ajmer and Pratapgarh, as well as 1 each from Dungarpur and Kota.

10.13 am: India lockdown news: Only accepting passengers brough and facilitated by state governments

The Indian Railways has clarified that it is running special trains only on state governments' requests to ferry migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and others stranded at different places. It said that no other group of travellers or individuals are allowed to travel and no tickets are being sold at any station. The Indian Railways also cleared that all other passenger and suburban train services remain suspended.

10.07 am: Gujarat lockdown extension: List of red, orange and green zones

District Zone

Ahmedabad Red Zone

Surat Red Zone

Vadodara Red Zone

Anand Red Zone

Banas Kantha Red Zone

Panchmahal Red Zone

Bhavnagar Red Zone

Gandhinagar Red Zone

Aravalli Red Zone

Rajkot Orange Zone

Bharuch Orange Zone

Botad Orange Zone

Narmada Orange Zone

Chhota Udaipu Orange Zone

Mahisagar Orange Zone

Mehsana Orange Zone

Patan Orange Zone

Kheda Orange Zone

Valsad Orange Zone

Dohad Orange Zone

Kachchh (Kutch) Orange Zone

Navsari Orange Zone

Gir Somnath Orange Zone

Dang Orange Zone

Sabarkantha Orange Zone

Tapi Orange Zone

Jamnagar Orange Zone

Surendranagar Orange Zone

Morbi Green Zone

Amreli Green Zone

Porbandar Green Zone

Junagadh Green Zone

Devbhumi Dwarka (Devbhoomi Dwarka) Green Zone

10.05 am: Lockdown extension news

Additional restrictions announced across India: -

Public places

Wearing a face cover is mandatory in all public places

Marriage related gathering shall ensure social distancing with maximum of 50 guests

Funeral or last rites to be held with a maximum of 20 people while ensuring social distancing

All persons in charge of public places and transport shall ensure social distancing

Spitting in public places punishable by fine

Shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, etc to ensure the minimum two-metre distance between persons present at shops at all times

No gathering of 5 or more persons to be allowed

Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco not permitted in public places

Workplaces

Wearing face cover is mandatory in workplaces

Arogya Setu app to be made compulsory for all employees

Intensive employee training ion good hygiene

All persons in charge of workplaces and transport shall ensure social distancing

Social distancing at workplaces to be ensured through adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff, etc

Frequent sanitisation of workplaces, common areas

Large physical meetings to be avoided

Arrangements for transport facilities to be ensured with social distancing wherever personal/public transport is not feasible

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years to stay at home

Provisions of thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitisers to be made available at all entry and exit points and common areas

A list of nearby dedicated Covid-19 hospitals/clinics to be made available. Quarantine areas to be marked so that any employee showing symptoms of coronavirus can be quarantined before being rushed to nearest health facility

10.04 am: Lockdown live updates: Highlights

The Centre has allowed all goods traffic.

No state/UT shall halt the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring nations.

No separate pass needed for the movement of essential goods and services across the country during the lockdown period.

States/UTs, basis their assessment of the prevalent situation, may permit only select activities out of permitted activities, as they may deem necessary.

The Centre has permitted e-commerce websites to deliver non-essential items in orange and green zones.

All other activities, that are not particularly banned, will be allowed activities.

10.01 am: What's closed in lockdown 3.0?

Besides zone-wise restrictions, the Centre has prohibited a limited number of activities across the country, irrespective of zones. These include: -

Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road

Schools, colleges, institutions

Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants

Places of large gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gym, sports complex, cultural, social and political and all kind of assemblies

Religious places/places of worship will also be closed for public

9.59 am: Haryana coronavirus cases: 82-year-old woman dies at Panchkula hospital

An 82-year-old woman hailing from Chandigarh died due to COVID-19 at a private hospital in Panchkula, a doctor in Haryana told a news agency.

9.54 am: Armed forces flypast over Delhi delayed; flower petal showers at around 11 am

The fighter aircraft training mission departure is delayed by 1 hour in the national capital, due to rains. The fighters are now likely to be over NCR area, at around 11 am, depending on the weather conditions, the Indian Air Force tweeted on Sunday. The fighters will come over Delhi at around 11 am. The flower petals showering will happen after that.

#IndiaSalutesCoronaWarriors Update on Aerial Salute : The C-130 aircraft are airborne as planned for #Covid19 relief mission. The aircraft will fly over Delhi area approx. at 1015 h depending on the rain/weather conditions. Jai Hind! - Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 3, 2020

9.45 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases: Worst-hit state with cases past 12,000, 790 new cases in 24 hours

Maharasthra which is the worst-affected state in India reported 790 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state's total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases now stands at 12,296, including 2,000 recoveries and 521 deaths, as per the latest data by the Union Health Ministry.

9.39 am: Biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases in 24 hours

India recorded 2,644 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the biggest one-day jump in coronavirus tally in the country. The total count of confirmed cases now stands at 39,980 as of date, as per the latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

9.34 am: Coronavirus deaths in India: 83 deaths in 24 hours, biggest single-day spike

India recorded 83 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike in the country. The death toll due to COVID-19 jumped to 1,301 in India on Sunday, as the latest data by the Union Health Ministry.

9.32 am: India coronavirus cases jump to 39,980

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 39,980 on Sunday, including 28,046 active cases, 10,632, 1 migrated and 1,301 deaths, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry on its website.

9.29 am: India lockdown 3.0 extension

What's allowed in green zones:

All activities are allowed in green zones except the limited number of activities that are prohibited across India, irrespective of the zone. However, buses can operate with up to 50 per cent seating capacity and bus depots can function with up to 50 per cent capacity.

9.25 am: Lockdown 3.0 extension

What's open in orange zones

In addition to the activities allowed in red zones, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver and 1 passenger only.

Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four-wheeler vehicles will have a maximum two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers.

9.19 am: Lockdown 3.0: Govt extends countrywide curfew till May 17

What's open in red zones; see here

All industrial and construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick-kilns are permitted; besides, in rural areas, without distinction to the nature of goods, all shops, except in shopping malls are allowed.

All agriculture activities, e.g., sowing, harvesting, procurement and marketing operations in the agricultural supply chain are allowed.

Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; Jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing; and manufacturing of IT hardware and manufacturing units of packaging material will continue to be permitted.

All health services (including AYUSH) are to remain functional, including transport of medical personnel and patients through air ambulances.

Public utilities, e.g., utilities in power, water, sanitation, waste management, telecommunications and internet will remain open, and courier and postal services will be allowed to run.

Most of the commercial and private establishments have been permitted to operate in the Red Zones. These comprise and electronic media, IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services, and services provided by self-employed persons, except for barbers etc.

All plantation activities are allowed, including their processing and marketing.

Animal husbandry activities are fully allowed, including inland and marine fisheries.

A large part of the financial sector remains open, which includes banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), insurance and capital market activities, and credit co-operative societies.

Operation of homes for children, senior citizens, destitute, women and widows etc.; and operation of Anganwadis is allowed.

9.14 am: Gujarat lockdown extension: List of red, orange and green zones

District Zone

Ahmedabad Red Zone

Surat Red Zone

Vadodara Red Zone

Anand Red Zone

Banas Kantha Red Zone

Panchmahal Red Zone

Bhavnagar Red Zone

Gandhinagar Red Zone

Aravalli Red Zone

Rajkot Orange Zone

Bharuch Orange Zone

Botad Orange Zone

Narmada Orange Zone

Chhota Udaipu Orange Zone

Mahisagar Orange Zone

Mehsana Orange Zone

Patan Orange Zone

Kheda Orange Zone

Valsad Orange Zone

Dohad Orange Zone

Kachchh (Kutch) Orange Zone

Navsari Orange Zone

Gir Somnath Orange Zone

Dang Orange Zone

Sabarkantha Orange Zone

Tapi Orange Zone

Jamnagar Orange Zone

Surendranagar Orange Zone

Morbi Green Zone

Amreli Green Zone

Porbandar Green Zone

Junagadh Green Zone

Devbhumi Dwarka (Devbhoomi Dwarka) Green Zone

9.07 am: Maharashtra containment zones: List of red, orange, green zones

Red zones:

Mumbai

Pune

Thane

Nashik

Palghar

Nagpur

Solapur

Yavatmal

Aurangabad

Satara

Dhule

Akola

Jalgaon

Mumbai Suburban

Orange zones:

Raigad

Ahmednagar

Amravati

Buldhana

Nandurbar

Kolhapur

Hingoli

Ratnagiri

Jalna

Nanded

Chandrapur

Parbhani

Sangli

Latur

Bhandara

Beed

Green zones:

Osmanabad

Washim

Sindhudurg

Gandia

Gadchiroli

Wardha

8.59 am: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus cases

UP recorded 159 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The total tally in the state now stands at 2,455, along with 656 recoveries and 43 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

8.53 am: Coronavirus India live updates: PM Modi held meeting on second stimulus to revive lockdown-hit economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of meeting on Saturday with key cabinet ministers and government functionaries to discuss the second stimulus package to lift the economy hit by coronavirus induced lockdown. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, were also present at the meetings. PM Modi held discussions with key economic ministries such as Agriculture and Famers' Welfare, and MSME to deliberate on several issues. He pointed out the need to generate gainful employment opportunities by helping businesses overcome difficulties due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. The Prime Minister also stressed on the need to strengthen major structural reforms undertaken in the past and new structural reforms in the areas of corporate governance, credit markets and infrastructure sectors were also discussed.

8.45 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases

Pune District coronavirus patient details as on 2nd May 2020

Total tests till date - 16,254

Total negative till date - 13,933

Total positive till date - 1,912

Isolation wards - 1,708

Total dead till date-103

Discharged till date-14,443

8.39 am: Coronavirus latest news

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested 1.4 million people in the country since January 30. The apex medical body tests more than 70,000 people a day.

8. 34 am: Corona live updates: Govt makes Aarogya Setu mandatory for employees in India

The government has made Aarogya Setu mandatory for both government and private sector employees in India. Here is how you can register on the app:

1. After downloading the app, the user will need to read and agree with the terms and conditions to register.

2. The user will need to submit his/her mobile number for verification, after which an OTP will be sent.

3. Post registration, the user can fill his/her personal details such as name, age, profession, countries travelled to in the last 30 days

4. The app asks the user whether or not he/she is ready to volunteer in the times of need.

5. The user can also do a self-assessment test after providing all the necessary details. The app can let users know about the chances of their infection risk.

8.29 am: Total coronavirus cases in India: Maharashtra on top; Gujarat, Delhi follow suit

Currently, India has 9 states with more than 1,000 novel coronavirus cases. Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 11,506, followed by Gujarat (4,721), Delhi (3,738), Madhya Pradesh (2,719), Rajasthan (2,666), Tamil Nadu (2,526), Uttar Pradesh (2,455), Andhra Pradesh (1,525) and Telangana (1,057).

8.25 am: Coronavirus live updates: Armed forces to say big thank you to COVID warriors on Sunday

The armed forces on Sunday will carry out aerial fly-pasts, light up ships at sea and shower flower petals on various hospitals across India to express gratitude to lakhs of doctors, paramedics, healthcare workers and other frontline warriors engaged in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.

8.20 am: Lockdown 3.0: National, international travel banned till May 17

All domestic and international air travel, movement of trains, metro and inter-state buses, except those allowed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, will be banned during lockdown 3.0, as per the ministry's fresh guidelines issued on Friday.

8.15 am: Total coronavirus cases in India

The country's total number of COVID-19 cases now stand at 37,776 including 26,535 active cases, 10,017 recoveries, 1 migrated and 1,223 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry

8.10 am: Over 2,200 new coronavirus cases recorded in last 24 hours

Over 2,293 new novel coronavirus cases and 71 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours.

8.00 am: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic