Coronavirus Live Updates: Boris Johnson discharged from hospital

India Coronavirus Cases, lockdownLive Updates: Health Ministry has claimed that the government has sufficient resources to treat the rising number of coronavirus patients in India. Briefing the media on the current staus of coronavirus in India, Health Ministry's Lav Agarwal informed that there are 1.05 lakh beds ready in 601 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals. On March 29, we had 979 positive cases, now we've 8,356 positive cases, of which, 1,671 patients need oxygen support and critical care treatment, Agarwal added. Punya Salila Srivastava of Home Affairs Ministry informed that the Ministries of Civil Aviation, Consumer Affairs and Railways have been working in tandem with states to resolve logistics problems in delivering essentials.

Some states including Maharashtra, Punjab and Telangana have already announced the lockdown extension, amid the discussion on lockdown extension. Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has made it mandatory for people to wear masks while stepping out of their homes. The same was done in Gurugram, Delhi as well as in Mumbai. In Delhi, three more containment zones have been announced as the count keeps on growing. While the lockdown is set to extend for likely two weeks, the World Bank has painted a grim picture for India's economy. it said that the economic outlook for India does not look good and pegged the FY21 growth at 2.8 per cent. World Bank also said that the coronavirus lockdown has disrupted the Indian economy severely. According to latest data by the ministry, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 7,367. Meanwhile, the death toll in the country has risen to 273 and 715 people have been cured and discharged so far. The number of cases in Delhi has crossed 1,000. Delhi is the second region after Maharashtra to cross 1,000 cases.

Also Read: Is cure to coronavirus hidden in Viagra? Researchers are curious

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: Areas may be divided into red, orange, green zones; here's how they will differ

Also Read: Coronavirus in India: State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths, list of testing facilities

Follow BusinessToday.in for live updates on coronavirus in India and world:

7.06 pm: Parliament House Reception Catering Unit will be closed from April 15 in view of coronavirus outbreak, informed Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The number of containment zones will be increased in Delhi in next 2-3 days. Also, we are starting a sanitisation drive on a large-scale in the red zones or containment zones: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. #COVID19https://t.co/SUYRZRGzkt â ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

6.15 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: Identified 30-35 containment zones; conducting Operation Shield, says Kejriwal

Delhi Arvind Kejriwal informed that 30-35 containment zones have been identified in the national capital and this number will increase in the next 2-3 days. He said that 'Operation Shield' is being conducted in these areas and a large scale sanitisation drive will be conducted in red containment zones, he further added.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discharged from hospital reports AFP quoting Downing Street (File pic) pic.twitter.com/dVng9V6zys â ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

6.11 pm: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital, reports said.

Madhya Pradesh: Visuals from Shivaji Nagar in Bhopal which was sealed after district administration identified it as a containment zone. Police barricading in place. #COVID19pic.twitter.com/aou30IXhT0 â ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

5.33 pm: IN PICTURES: Images of Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal that has been sealed off after being identified as a containment zone

Odisha: Visuals from Satya Nagar in Bhubaneswar which was sealed after district administration identified it as a containment zone. Police barricading in place. #COVID19pic.twitter.com/J5OwM0ZL9b â ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

5.23 pm: IN PICTURES: Visuals from Satya Nagar, Bhubaneswar that has been sealed after administration classified it as a contamination zone

Tamil Nadu: Visuals from Pudhupettai area in Chennai which was sealed after district administration identified it as a containment zone. Police barricading in place. #COVID19pic.twitter.com/6g1kddWC92 â ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

5.20 pm: Number of COVID-19 cases inches closer to 8,500; death toll rises to 273

As on April 12, 5:00 PM, total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 8,447, out of which 7,409 cases are still active, showed data from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Numbers further showed that 273 patients have lost their lives to the pandemic, whereas 764 patients have either been cured or discharged. The country saw 31 deaths and 918 new positive cases in the past 24 hours.

5.10 pm: IN PICTURES: Visuals from Pudhupettai area in Chennai, which was sealed off after being identified as a contamination zone

Following the countrywide lockdown for containment of COVID-19 outbreak our Govt has decided to give relief to 21,899 brick kiln migrant workers.



Every migrant worker will get â¹ 1000 each as financial assistance & 20 days ration.



We are committed to help everyone. â Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) April 12, 2020

5.05 pm: Coronavirus news: India to send HCQ to 13 countries

After assessing domestic requirement and keeping a buffer, government has approved export of Hydroxychloroquine to 13 countries, informed KS Dhatwalia, Principal Spokesperson, Government of India, said during the briefing on coronavirus in India.

5.00 pm: Coronavirus update: 30 nurses quarantined in Pune

Thirty nurses at Ruby Hall Hospital have been put under quarantine after a 45-year-old nurse working there tested positive for coronavirus, hospital's Director Sanjay Pathare told ANI. The nurse who has been tested positive had recently returned from leave and was tested after she felt mild symptoms.

4.39 pm: Coronavirus lockdown: Tripura CM announces help for migrant brick kiln workers

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced Rs 1,000 as financial help and ration for 20 days to migrant brick kiln workers in the state amid the the nationwide lockdown in view of coronavirus outbreak.

{blurb}

4.35 pm: CBI provides food to poor, migrant labourers

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in addition to their work, has joined hands with other government agencies to provide food to needy and poor, including migrant workers, amid the coronavirus lockdown. CBI officials of certain branches, including at Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, have distributed food and essential supplies among homeless migrant workers staying in temporary shelters.

4.30 pm: Over 40 coronavirus vaccines in development; no success yet, says ICMR

During the briefing on coronavirus in India, Dr Manoj Murhekar of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that more than 40 vaccines are under development but none have reached the next stage. As of now, there is no vaccine, Dr Murhekar said.

4.23 pm: Govt over prepared to deal with coronavirus: Lav Agarwal

On March 29, we had 979 positive cases, now we've 8,356 positive cases, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry while briefing the media on the status of coronavirus in India. Of these, 20 per cent cases need ICU support, and even today, 1,671 patients need oxygen support and critical care treatment, he added. Today when we need 1,671 beds, then we have 1.05 lakh beds in the dedicated 601 COVID-19 hospitals, said Agarwal. This figure is important to show that government is planning things in being over prepared, he said.

4.16 pm: Centre working with states to deliver essentials: MHA

During the briefing on situation regarding coronavirus on Sunday, Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs stated that situation regarding essential commodities is under control in the ministry's control room. Officials of Ministries of Civil Aviation, Consumer Affairs and Railways have been working in tandem with states to resolve logistics problems, she further added.

4:00 pm: West Bengal coronavirus news

West Bengal police has arrested 267 people for violation of lockdown regulations.

3:55 pm: Delhi coronavirus news: Another containment zone added

The Delhi government has added yet another containment zone after adding three more yesterday. Lane 5 & 5A, H-2 block at Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave is the new area. With this, Delhi now has 34 containment zones.

3:49 pm: Patiala police attack

So far nine people have been arrested in connection with the attack on the policement in Patiala. A group of 4-5 Nihangs chopped off a policeman's hand and injured two more. The group was found hiding at a gurudwara.

3:40 pm: Spain's overnight death count at 619

Spain's overnight death toll from the coronavirus rose to 619 on Sunday from a nearly three-week low of 510 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said, breaking a three-day streak of daily declines. The country's total death toll from the virus climbed to 16,972 from 16,353, the ministry said in a statement. Overall cases rose to 166,019 from 161,852.

3:30 pm: Delhi CM press conference

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a digital press conference at 5:30 pm on Sunday. It is likely to revolve around the lockdown in Delhi.

3:20 pm: Punjab CM asks for strict punishment for Patiala culprits

Captain Amarinder Singh said that strict punishment must be given to the culprits behind the Patiala case. A group of Nihangs attacked a policeman and chopped his hand off.

3:10 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus news

96 new cases have been reported in Rajasthan, including 35 from Jaipur. Health officials said that 11 cases have been reported from Tonk.

3:00 pm: Hydroxychloroquine not a treatment for everyone: AIIMS Director

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said that Hydroxychloroquine is not a treatment for everybody. He said that it can lead to cardiac toxicity and irregular heart beat. He added that it can do more harm than good to general public. He said that some doctors feel that combining HCQ with other drugs can be effective, but they are wrong, he said. He also said that since there is no vaccine now, people feel like HCQ could be a cure.

2:50 pm: Coronavirus lockdown

A letter has been written to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde requesting him to take suo motu (on its own) cognizance of increase in number of child abuse cases during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The letter written by two lawyers, Sumeer Sodhi and Aarzoo Aneja, said that during the lockdown though overall rate of crime had gone down, incidents of abuse and violence faced by children have risen.

2.40 pm: ITBP organises yoga classes in coronavirus centres

Delhi: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is conducting Yoga classes for Italy evacuees (Milan and Rome) staying at their quarantine centre in Chhawla. ITBP instructors are organising these classes. #COVID19pic.twitter.com/IEo8hah4qC - ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

2.31 pm: Coronavirus lockdown extension

The government will reportedly run special trains and bus services for agricultural labout and farm industry workers. According to sources, special package is also being worked out for labourers during the lockdown extension. Essential industrial sectors are likely to be opened.

2.20 pm: Assam coronavirus news

An all-party meet was organised by the government to discuss the situation in the state. So far 29 cases have been reported and there has been one death.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal chairs an all-party meeting over #COVID19 situation in the state, in Guwahati. 29 cases of coronavirus including one death have been reported in the state. pic.twitter.com/90h5mKQ7Yb - ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

2.15 pm: PM Modi to host Mann ki Baat on 26th

This month's #MannKiBaat will take place on the 26th. What are you suggestions for this episode? Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message, write on MyGov or the NaMo App. https://t.co/Sk24d9Fhw1pic.twitter.com/pdO9CXichp - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2020

2.10 pm: Farah Khan's 12-year-old daughter raises Rs 70,000

Filmmaker Farah Khan on Sunday said that her 12-year-old daughter Anya has raised Rs 70,000 by sketching pets, the proceeds of which will go towards feeding the homeless and stray animals affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

So my 12 yr old Anya has raised 70,000 rs in 5 days, by sketching ur pets for a 1000 rs a sketch.. All the money is being used to feed strays n needy .. thank u all the kind hearted people who hav ordered sketches n donatedâ¥ï¸ pic.twitter.com/nRvGMW5acE - Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 12, 2020

2.00 pm: Wearing masks made compulsory in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has made wearing masks at all public places in the city mandatory from 6am tomorrow. Anyone found violating the order will be fined Rs 5000. Those who refuse to pay withh be jailed for three years. A hundred teams of AMC officials will keep a vigil from tomorrow morning. It added what home-made masks will also suffice.

1.56 pm: Coronavirus cases in India: MEA issues advisory

MEA has regularly issued advisories for the embassies and its staff to follow lockdown protocol. It said that they have few passes for essential work and advised everyone in the diplomatic community to ensure that the restrictions are followed.

1.52 pm: Uttarakhand MLA salaries cut

The Uttarakhand government has decided to cut the salaries of Uttarakhand MLAs and their constituency as well as secretarial allowances by 30 per cent to help in the gith against coronavirus. The case has reported 35 cases so far.

1.50 pm: Vivek Sharma, IG of Police, MP sings Hum Honge Kamyaab

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Inspector-General of Police Vivek Sharma sings "Hum honge kaamyaab" & gives a message to encourage the Police personnel who are carrying out their duties in Indore, amid #CoronavirusPandemic. Total positive cases in Indore has risen to 298, death toll 32. pic.twitter.com/wBGVIiWASZ - ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

1.45 pm: Pune coronavirus news

Two more people have died in Pune, taking the death toll in the Maharashtrian city to 31. Health officials said that the deceased also had co-morbidities. As per latest Health Ministry data, 127 people have died in the state.

1.35 pm: Patiala Nihang attack: Group arrested

The Patiala Police has arrested the group of 4-5 Nihangs who attacked the policemen and chopped off his hand. The group was found in a gurudwara. The police arrested two more people along with them. The police has also said that the injured policeman is undergoing surgery.

1.25 pm: Indore coronavirus news

Indore has emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus with a sharp increase in deaths. Two more people have died in the city taking the death toll to 32. Additionally, 49 more cases were reported on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 298.

1.21 pm: Gujarat coronavirus news

The Ahmedabad MCD said on Sunday that wearing masks has been made mandatory in the capital city at all public places for all citizens and those visiting the city from outside, with effect from 6 am on Monday morning. It added that those found violating the order will be fined up to Rs 5,000 and those refusing to pay the fine will attract FIR and up to 3-year imprisonment.

1.13 pm: Mumbai coronavirus news

Nearly 60 OPD patients from KEM and Tata Hospitals have been shifted below Hindmata flyover in Mumbai by the BMC. This was done after the hospitals had to close the OPD services due to increasing cases of novel coronavirus. Basic services such as a washroom is not being provided to these patients. Several patients from Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh suffering from Cancer have been left to the streets, disrupting their ongoing treatment.

1.00 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus news

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra rose to 1,895 after 113 new infections emerged in Mumbai. The state has reported 134 fresh cases in the last 12 hours.

12.45 pm: Coronavirus cases live updates: UN chief urges religious leaders to come together in fight against COVID-19

UN Chief Antonio Guterres has requested the religious leaders of all faiths to join forces against the common fight against novel coronavirus pandemic. He emphasised that it is time to work for peace and renew "our faith in one another". (Agency)

12.28 pm: Delhi coronavirus news

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said on Sunday that special attention is being paid to the 33 hotspots being sealed with everyone living in these areas being screened.

12.20 pm: Coronavirus cases live updates: India's Ambassador to US asks students to stay where they are

India's Ambassador to the United States (US) Taranjit Singh has advised Indian students, stranded in the country due to the closure of universities and the lockdown situation in India, to stay where they assuring them all the help. (PTI)

12.16 pm: Punjab coronavirus news: Sikh group attacks cops in Patiala, one policeman's hand chopped

A Sikh group attacked cops in Punjab's Patiala city on Sunday chopping a policeman's hand while injuring 2 other police officials. The police said that a group of 4-5 'Nihangs' (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons and dressed in loose blue top) were in a vehicle when they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at around 6.15 am by the Mandi board officials. The police asked them to show their curfew passes but instead they crashed their vehicle against the barricades put up there. The Nihangs also chopped off an Assistant Sub-Inspector's hand with a sword. A Station House Officer of Sadar Patiala sustained an injury on his elbow and another official suffered an injury on his arm in the attack, Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu told PTI. The injured cop was rushed to the Rajindra hospital where from he was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh. The Nihangs fled the scene and are reportedly hiding in a gurudwara in Patiala.

Also Read: Patiala Nihang attack: Group chops off policeman's hand, injure two more over curfew passes

12.04 pm: Meghalaya coronavirus news

The Meghalaya government has allowed the opening of all Wine shops and bonded warehouses between 9 am to 4 pm from April 13 to April 17.

11.59 am: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus news

17 foreign nationals in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, who participated in Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin were arrested after their quarantine duration ended on Sunday. They are from Indonesia and Thailand and were found guilty of flouting visa and passport rules.

11.47 am: Coronavirus cases live updates: British Airways to fly back 900 UK citizens stranded in Gujarat: officials

British Airways is going to fly back 900 UK citizens stranded in Gujarat due to countrywide lockdown, officials told PTI.

11.35 am: Madhya Pradesh coronavirus news: 2 more COVID-19 deaths in Indore

Indore recorded 2 more novel coronavirus deaths on Sunday taking the total death toll to 32 in the city.

11.33 am: Haryana coronavirus news

2 nurses at a hospital in Panchkula, who had been tested positive for COVID-19, have now been cured and discharged.

11.27 am: Gujarat coronavirus news

25 fresh COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Gujarat on Saturday. This takes the total number of cases to 493. Here is the city-wise report:-

Ahmedabad: 266

Vadodara: 95

Surat: 28

Bhavnagar: 23

Rajkot: 18

Gandhinagar: 15

Patan: 14

Bharuch: 8

Anand: 7

Kutch: 4

Porbandar, Chhota Udepur: 3

Mehsana, Gir Somnath: 2

Panchamahal, Jamnagar, Morbi,Dahod, Sabarkantha: 1

11.25 am: Karnataka coronavirus news

In Pics: People violate social distancing rules at vegetable shop in Karnataka.

Karnataka: People flout norms of social distancing at a vegetable shop in Madhura Estate area in Hubli. 214 #COVID19 cases including six deaths have been reported in the state. pic.twitter.com/qgYHhxxxy7 - ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

11.23 am: Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus news

17 more patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. This takes the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 224 in the union territory.

11.14 am: Coronavirus cases live: COVID-19 caused severe disruption to Indian economy, says World Bank

The World Bank on Sunday said that the novel coronavirus pandemic has severely disrupted the Indian economy. The international financial institution in its "South Asia Economic Update: Impact of COVID-19", assessed the Indian economy to decelerate to 5% in 2020 and pegged a steep growth deceleration in fiscal 2021 to 2.8% in a baseline scenario.

11.10 am: Lucknow coronavirus news

In Pics: St Joseph's Cathedral in Lucknow remains shut on Easter.

Lucknow: St Joseph's Cathedral remains closed on #Easter today. Mass gatherings have been suspended here in view of #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/MnbXuKQt8t - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2020

11.07 am: Jharkhand coronavirus news

Jharkhand recorded its second COVID-19 death after a 56-year-old patient died of the infection on Sunday. Earlier, a 72-years-old man had passed away due to novel coronavirus infection in Bokaro district.

11.04 am: Mumbai coronavirus news: 15 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi

Dharavi, Asia's biggest slum located in Mumbai reported 15 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday. An official said that all of them are the contacts of previous cases.

11.00 am: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus news

12 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Agra hospital on Saturday. Dr Sudhir Singh, In-charge of isolation ward, King George's Medical University (KGMU) told ANI that out of 582 samples which were tested on Saturday, 12 have been tested positive for novel coronavirus. "Three of them are admitted to the District Hospital in Agra and the other nine to Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra," he added.

Out of the 582 samples tested yesterday, 12 tested positive. 3 of them are admitted at District Hospital Agra and the other 9 at Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra: In-charge of isolation ward, King George's Medical University (KGMU) Dr Sudhir Singh - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2020

10.53 am: Rajasthan coronavirus news

Rajasthan recorded 51 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state to 751.

10.50 am: Odisha coronavirus news

Odisha's health department said on Sunday that the total number of COVID-19 cases have jumped to 54 in Odisha comprising 12 cured and 1 death. The department added that 3,862 sample have been tested so far.

10.47 am: Chhattisgarh coronavirus news

7 more people, comprising 2 women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Sunday. This takes the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state to 25, an official told PTI.

10.45 am: Coronavirus cases in India: 34 COVID-19 deaths reported in past 24 hours, says Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday that 34 deaths due to novel coronavirus have been reported in the past 24 hours, whereas, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases have jumped to 8,356 comprising 7,367 active cases. 715 people have been cured and discharged while the death toll has risen to 273 in the country.

10.39 am: Coronavirus cases India: Check BusinesToday.In tracker to monitor state-wise COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.

10.29 am: Mumbai coronavirus news

In Pics: Low vehicular movement witnessed at Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Low vehicular movement seen at Bandra-Worli Sea Link as the nationwide #CoronavirusLockdown remains imposed. pic.twitter.com/PyEUA2e3Qq - ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

10.26 am: Haryana coronavirus news

In Pics: Housing Board Colony, Devilal Nagar in Haryana wears a deserted look amid novel coronavirus lockdown. 9 areas in Gurugram have been declared containment zones to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Haryana: Housing Board Colony and Devilal Nagar wear a deserted look amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Nine areas in Gurugram have been declared containment zones for all the purposes and objectives as prescribed in the protocol of #COVID19, to prevent its spread in the adjoining areas. pic.twitter.com/LWOURt3dcn - ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

10.21 am: Coronavirus news worldwide: Japan PM Shinzo Abe posts home video on Twitter

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took to twitter on Sunday to post a home video urging people to stay at home. The one-minute video shows Shinzo Abe cuddling his dog, reading a book, sipping from a cup and clicking a remote.

10.14 am: Coronavirus cases in India till now: Active COVID-19 cases cross 7,000-mark

According to latest date by the Health Ministry, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 7,367. Meanwhile, the death toll in the country has risen to 273 and 715 people have been cured and discharged so far. Some states comprising Maharashtra, Punjab and Telangana have already announced the lockdown extension. The chief ministers of several states in their meeting with PM Modi via videoconferencing on Saturday had proposed an extension of the nationwide lockdown to stem further spread of novel coronavirus.

10.05 am: Coronavirus cases live updates: PM Modi wishes nation on the occasion of Easter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an early morning tweet, wished the nation on the occasion of Easter. "Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of Easter. We remember the noble thoughts of Lord Christ, especially his unwavering commitment to empowering the poor and needy. May this Easter give us added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19 and create a healthier planet," he tweeted.

Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of Easter. We remember the noble thoughts of Lord Christ, especially his unwavering commitment to empowering the poor and needy. May this Easter give us added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19 and create a healthier planet. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2020

9.57 am: Coronavirus news live: LIC announces deadline extension for premium payment

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has extended the deadline for payment of premiums due in March and April by 30 days. The extension was announced on Saturday considering the hardships faced by people amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Read more here: Coronavirus impact: LIC extends deadline for March, April premiums by 30 days

9.47 am: Coronavirus cases India: Lady Hardinge Medical College rejects mandatory donation of one day salary to PM-CARES FUND

Following AIIMS, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of Lady Hardinge Medical College has rejected mandatory donation of one day salary to PM-CARES FUND. The doctors instead are demanding a hazard allowance for all frontline medical workforce. Meanwhile, over 6,000 doctors from top hospitals of Delhi have unanimously refused to donate their one-day salary to PM-CARES FUND.

9.39 am: Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus news

Udhampur district administration has declared Tikri, Ramnagar, Narsoo and Magani as Red Zone areas after getting COVID-19 positive reports of a few residents in different areas. Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla has instructed all departments to ensure all necessary arrangements for the delivery of essential items in these areas.

9.32 am: Delhi coronavirus news

In Pics: North DMC has erected a passage to disinfect any person or vehicle carrying goods or passengers entering Hindu Rao Hospital.

9.26 am: Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus news: Woman testes COVID-19 positive after giving birth to baby

A woman from Jammu's Akhnoor tested positive on Saturday, a day after she delivered a baby at Sri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) hospital in Jammu. This is Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) first case of a novel coronavirus positive patient giving birth leading to panic in the entire Jammu city. The sample of the baby has been taken and the results are awaited. The woman is among 17 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in J&K on Saturday, taking the total number of infected people in the union territory to 224.

9.17 am: Coronavirus cases live updates: Indian Railways transport 20 litres of camel milk to Mumbai family

Indian Railways tweeted on Saturday night that it has transported 20 litres of camel milk to a family in Mumbai after the woman took to Twitter to post about milk's non-availability for her three-and-a-half-year-old autistic child, who is allergic to goat, cow and buffalo milk.

Indian Railways transported 20 litres of camel milk to a family in Mumbai after a woman tweeted about its non-availability for her three-and-a-half-year-old autistic child, who is allergic to goat, cow and buffalo milk. Serving nation with a Smile !https://t.co/Qz1CubHgFz - Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 11, 2020

9.10 am: Coronavirus cases live: Uruguayan diplomat violates lockdown rules in Delhi, fights with cops

A diplomat from the Uruguay embassy was intercepted by Delhi Police on Saturday when she was cycling on the Paschimi Marg road in Vasant Vihar, where many embassies are situated. The diplomat was seen arguing with the cops and did not even show her identity proof. Meanwhile, the External Affairs Ministry sources said that it has been sending regular advisories to foreign missions about the nationwide lockdown, emphasising that they need to stay indoors.

8.59 am: Chandigarh coronavirus news

Chandigarh police has registered a total of 9 FIRs for not wearing a mask. This takes the total number of people booked for lockdown violation to 233. Meanwhile, a total of 3,141 vehicles have been impounded by the Chandigarh Police so far.

8.53 am: Bihar coronavirus news

Bihar reported 3 more COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday. A 16-years-old female from Nawada, a 40 years-old-man and a 63-years-old male in begusarai, were tested positive after coming in touch with a novel coronavirus infected person.

8.45 am: Coronavirus cases in India: Three places added to containment zones' list

The Delhi government added three more places to the list of containment zones on April 11. Here is the list.

1. A-30 Mansarovar garden Rajouri

2. Gali no 1 to 10( House no 1 to 1000), C block, Jahangirpuri

3. Deoli extension

8.30 am: Coronavirus cases in India: Hydroxychloroquine consignment from India arrived in US on Saturday

The United States received a consignment of anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) from India on Saturday following PM Modi's decision to lift the ban on export of HCQ, which is sees an a possible cure for novel coronavirus.

8.15 am: Coronavirus cases live updates: PM Modi's meeting with CMs on April 11

The countrywide COVID-19 lockdown is certain to be extended till April 30 following a broad "consensus" emerging on Saturday during a meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chief ministers of all states. PM Modi announced a shift in focus from "Jaan hai to jahaan hai" (health is wealth) to "Jaan bhi, Jahaan bhi", (life as well as livelihood) suggesting that the restrictions may be tweaked as saving lives and livelihoods are both important. He added that the current crisis is an opportunity for the country to become self-reliant and catapult the nation into becoming an economic powerhouse.

8.00 am: Coronavirus cases live: Record increase of over 1,000 cases in past 24 hours

India witnessed a record increase of around 1,000 COVID-19 positive cases in past 24 hours with total number of active novel coronavirus cases rose to 6,634 and death toll stood at 242, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.