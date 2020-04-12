Coronavirus lockdown: Areas may be divided into red, orange, green zones; here's how they will differ

The country may be divided into red, orange and green coronavirus colour zones depending on the number of positive cases in the proposed extended lockdown period. The government may even allow limited services to function in these safe zones across the country. Even as education institutions are likely to remain closed, small scale industries and liquor shops may be allowed to run in the extended lockdown period, it added. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown. The government may categorise the country into three coronavirus colour zones namely red, orange and green.

Colour zones for coronavirus areas:

Red

The districts with substantial numbers of positive cases would fall under the red zone. The coronavirus red zone will see no activity.

Orange

The areas with limited number of cases in the past and with no surge in positive cases recently would be included under the orange zone. Only restricted activities such as limited public transport and farm product harvesting is expected to be allowed in coronavirus orange zone.

orange zone.

Green

The districts with no coronavirus positive cases would fall under the green zone.

In the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, chief ministers reportedly rooted for limited movement of people in the extended lockdown period. They also asked for opening of liquor shops since these generate a substantial part of the state revenue.

Agricultural activities are also likely to be allowed in green and orange zones with strict maintenance of social distance.

However,a few MSME industries falling under the green zone in districts with no COVID-19 case will be allowed to function with in-house lodging facilities for employees with proper maintenance of social distance.

Agricultural activities are also set to be allowed in green and orange colour zones of coronavirus with strict maintenance of social distance. Even limited domestic air and train services may be allowed in some sectors.

