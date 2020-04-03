Coronavirus in India Live Updates: PM Modi to address the nation at 9 am on COVID-19 crisis

Check our India coronavirus live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will the address the nation at 9 am on Friday as the country recorded a spike in the total number of cases at around 500 on Thursday. PM Modi took to Twitter to announce (on Thursday) that he will share a small video message with people on Friday. It is widely speculated that the prime minister will announce a staggered exit from the 21-day lockdown. A Union Health Ministry official said that 400 people who participated in the religious gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin area in March have been tested positive for COVID-19. This has actively jacked up India's total number of cases and go further up as the states across the country continue to trace, identify and test the people who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz event between March 1-15. Meanwhile, PM Modi also held a virtual meet with the chief ministers of all the states to take stock of the current situation and urged them to come up with a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the populace at the end of the 21-day nationwide lockdown period on April 14. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,860 while the death tally is at 53.

8.40 am: PM Modi on coronavirus: When and where to watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in a video message on Friday. You can catch the live streaming of PM Modi's address to the nation on channels like Doordarshan, Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV. For live telecast, viewers can also tune into AajTak and India Today TV. PM Modi's speech is also available wif sign language interpretations on DD Bharati. You can also follow BusinessToday.In to catch all the latest development on the coronavirus situation.

8.30 am: Coronavirus update worldwide: 4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in China's Hubei province

China has reported 31 new confirmed coronavirus cases, comprising two locally transmitted infections. The country also recorded four new deaths as of Thursday, and they are all in Wuhan, where the outbreak began, the commission's statement said. Meanwhile, the total number of infections currently stands at 81,620 and 3,322 deaths in China.

8.15 am: Delhi coronavirus news: Police sets up helpline number to resolve lockdown issues

The Delhi Police has set up a 24/7 helpline number 23469526 to resole issues related to lockdown through direction as far as possible. The police said the total number of calls received up to date is 9,341. Meanwhile, a food delivery network is also established in all 15 districts with involvement of around 400 NGOs/RWAs/Good Samaritans facilitated by Delhi Police which has led to provision of meals/food packets at more than 250 locations which enabled feeding of around 2,11,483 persons and dry ration to 1,258 persons.

8.09 am: Coronavirus in India live updates: PM Modi may indicate how to move ahead after April 14 lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will address the nation at 9 am on Friday is likely to announce the staggered exit plan after the nationwide lockdown period ends on April 14. Here are key indications:

1. PM Modi may further announce hotspots wise lockdown, where figures are high.

2. The prime minister likely to urge the nation not to panic and follow the standard operating procedure (SoP) of lockdown.

3. PM Modi also asked the states to draw their strategy on how to move ahead of April 14.

4. He may announce some measures to streamline the supply of essential food items.

7.56 am: India coronavirus updates: Shah Rukh Khan joins the fight against COVID-19

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that all his business centres- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX will help the government with monetary contributions. Khan re-tweeted a post from Red Chillies Entertainment official Twitter handle and urged the nation to do its bit in this difficult time. "In these times it's imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let's just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family," he tweeted.

In these times it's imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let's just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. https://t.co/LWz4wQGaPe - Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2020

7.45 am: Coronavirus India: World Bank grants $1 Billion emergency funds to help India fight COVID-19

The World Bank has approved $1 billion emergency funding to India to help it strengthen its infrastructure to combat novel coronavirus pandemic.

7.30 am: Coronavirus cases: COVID-19 likely to infect younger people in India

The novel coronavirus contagion is likely to infect the younger population in India unlike other countries where older people are more vulnerable to the disease, according to Data Intelligence Unit at India Today.

7.15 am: Coronavirus in India: PM Modi to address the nation a 9 am; likely to announces a staggered lockdown

Prime Minister took to Twitter on Thursday that he will share a small video message with the nation on Friday. He is expected to stress on how the battle with novel coronavirus is at critical stage and every citizen of India should cooperate with law enforcement agencies in smooth implementation of the lockdown until its completion on April 14. In the wake of the spike in the number of cases due to the Tablighi Jamaat event, PM Modi is also likely to reach out to all the religious groups to cooperate with the government in the fight against COVID-19.