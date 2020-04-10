Coronavirus: Netanyahu thanks Modi; PM assures 'unconditional help'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thanked PM Narendra Modi for the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to Israel, touted to help in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

"Thank you, my dear friend, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, for sending Chloroquine to Israel. All the citizens of Israel thank you!", Netanyahu said in a tweet.

PM Modi responded saying that India was praying for the well-being and good health of the people of Israel. The prime minister tweeted, "We have to jointly fight this pandemic. India is ready to do whatever is possible to help our friends".

India sent a five-tonne cargo of medicines, including anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to Israel to contain coronavirus pandemic. According to worldometer, Israel has reported a total of 9,968 coronavirus cases and 86 deaths, as of April 10, 8.00 am.

Recently, in a telephonic conversation, Modi and Netanyahu had discussed various steps to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Netanyahu had earlier reached out to Modi requesting him to approve and allow export of masks and pharmaceuticals to Israel.

The special request was made on March 13 after India decided to halt the export of these items to meet its own domestic requirements.

President Donald Trump also thanked PM Modi for allowing the export of the hydroxychloroquine to the US.

"I want to thank Prime Minister Modi of India for allowing us to have what we requested for the problem that arose and he was terrific. We will remember it," Trump said.

India is the biggest manufacturer of HCQ, which is being touted as a "game-changer" in the fight against COVID-19 . India manufactures 70 per cent of the world's supply of hydroxychloroquine, according to (IPA) secretary-general Sudarshan Jain. India is expected to increase the monthly production capacity to 40 metric tonnes by the end of the month and to 70 MT by next month.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended the use of the drug for those involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of the coronavirus and for asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory-confirmed patients.

