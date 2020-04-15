Coronavirus lockdown 2.0: These govt, private industrial units to remain open; check out fresh guidelines

The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to keep certain government and private industrial establishments open in the second phase of country-wide lockdown till May 3. According to the latest guidelines issued by the Centre, industries operating from rural areas, i.e. outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, will remain open during the extended lockdown.

Industrial units in special economic zones and export-oriented units, industrial estates and townships will also resume work. However, they will have to ensure the stay of workers in premises or adjacent buildings. The companies will also be responsible for the transportation of workers to the campuses while ensuring all social distancing norms are followed.

The manufacturing units involved in the work of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and allied industries will continue to function.

Food processing units in rural areas; production units requiring continuous process and their supply chain; IT hardware manufacturing; coal production and mine and mineral production and transportation; and manufacturing of packaging material will also be allowed.

Industries involved in jute production; oil and gas exploration or refinery; and brick kilns in rural areas will also work while maintaining social distancing norms.

India will remain under lockdown for another 19 days till May 3 after the government decided to extend the 21-day lockdown on Tuesday. Originally, the 21-day nation-wide lockdown was to end on April 14 but considering the rising number of cases, especially in Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, a majority of states agreed to extend the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India stands at 11,439, including the active tally at 9,756 and death toll at 377, according to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

