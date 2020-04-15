Coronavirus lockdown: What economic activities will be allowed after April 20?

In his speech on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said restrictions on certain services and activities will be relaxed after April 20 in areas that follow all the lockdown norms perfectly. The Ministry of Home Affairs released a set of guidelines listing all the activities that the government would relax in such areas after April 20.

The government said when these relaxations would come into effect, states and union territories would ensure strict compliance of lockdown measures. It also added that before these norms are relaxed, states and UTs will undertake precautionary measures. It also reiterated that these relaxations will not be implemented in containment zones.

Here's a list of activities that the government has said will be relaxed after April 20 for select areas:

1. HEALTH SERVICES

Hospitals, pharmacies, dispensaries, nursing homes, clinics, telemedicine facilities, chemists, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, medical labs and collection centres, research labs, COVID-19 research labs, veterinary hospitals, pathology labs, sale and supply of vaccines, will be allowed. Manufacturing units of drugs, medical devices, oxygen devices, packaging material and construction of medical infrastructure such as ambulances will be allowed. Home care providers, diagnostics, supply chain firms and other essential services will also be allowed under the relaxed norms. Interstate and intrastate movement of medical personnel will be allowed.

2. AGRICULTURE

a. Farming: Farming operations, agencies procuring agriculture products, mandis, agricultural machinery and spare parts shops, Custom Hiring Centres related to farm machinery, manufacturing and distribution of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds, as well as movement of harvesting and sowing materials will be allowed. â¨

b. Fisheries: Fishing activities including harvesting, feeding and maintenance, processing, packaging, cold chain, sale and marketing, hatcheries, feed plant and commercial aquaria will be allowed. Movement of fish and shrimp products will be allowed as well. â¨

c. Plantation: Tea and rubber plantations with 50 per cent workforce, processing, packaging, sale and marketing of tea, coffee, rubber and cashew with 50 per cent workforce will be allowed. â¨

d. Animal husbandry: Collecting, processing and sale of milk and milk products, operation of animal husbandry farms, animal feed manufacturing and feed plants and operation of shelter homes will be allowed.

3. FINANCE

RBI, RBI-regulated financial markets and entities, bank branches and ATMs, cash management agencies, SEBI and capital debt market, IRDAI and insurance companies will all be functional.

4. SOCIAL SECTOR

Homes for children, disabled, mentally challenged, senior citizens, destitutes, widows and women will be functional. Observation, after-care and juvenile safety homes will be allowed to operate. Disbursement of social security pensions and anganwadis will be allowed.

5. ONLINE EDUCATION

All education, training, coaching institutes will remain open. They will maintain the academic timeline through online classes.

6. MNREGA WORKERS

MNREGA workers will be allowed with strict following of the lockdown norms and social distancing. Irrigation and water conservation work under MNREGA will be given priority. Other Centre and state water and irrigation schemes will also be allowed.

7. PUBLIC UTILITIES

Oil and gas sector, generation, transmission and distribution of power, postal services, water, sanitation and waste management sectors, telecommunications and internet services operations will be allowed.

8. MOVEMENT OF GOODSâ¨

All goods traffic will be allowed to ply, goods and parcel trains, cargo movement, relief and evacuation by air, cargo transport by sea, cross border transport of essential goods by roads will be allowed. Truck and carrier vehicles will be allowed with two drivers and a helper with valid driving licence, truck repair shops and dhabas, movement of staff and contractual labour for railways, airports, air carriers, seaports, ships, vessels, landports and ICDs will be allowed.

9. SUPPLY OF ESSENTIAL GOODS

All facilities in supply chain of essential goods from manufacturing to e-commerce will be allowed without any restriction on timing. Shops and carts dealing with food supplies, groceries, animal fodder will be allowed. Authorities have been asked to encourage home deliveries.

10. COMMERCIAL AND PRIVATE ESTABLISHMENTS

Print and electronic media, DTH and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services with 50 per cent workforce, government approved CSCs, e-commerce companies and the vehicles they use, courier services, cold storage and warehousing, private security services and facilities used for upkeep of offices will be allowed. Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels accommodating tourists will be allowed to operate. Establishments used for quarantine facilities, and services provided by self-employed persons such as electricians, plumbers, motor mechanics will be allowed to operate.

11. INDUSTRIES

Industries in rural areas, manufacturing and industrial establishments with access control in SEZs and EoUs, manufacturing units of essential goods, food processing industries in rural areas, production units and supply chain, IT hardware manufacturing, coal production, mines and mineral production, packaging material, jute industry, oil and gas exploration and refineries, brick kilns in rural areas will be operational.

12. CONSTRUCTION

Construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings, industrial projects, renewable energy projects will be allowed.

13. MOVEMENT OF PERSONS

Emergency service movement and all persons exempted from restrictions in the aforementioned categories will be allowed to move.

14. GOVERNMENT

Central defence and armed forces, Ministry of Health, Disaster Management, NIC,FCI, NCC, NYK, ministries and departments along with the offices under their control, with 100 per cent attendance of Deputy Secretary and officials above that will be allowed.

15. STATE AND UT GOVERNMENTS

Police, home guards, all state and UT government departments, district administration and treasury, resident commissioner of UTs, forest offices will be operational.

