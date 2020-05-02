Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Barber shops, sale of non-essentials by e-commerce platforms allowed in orange, green zones

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday clarified that barber shops, salons and sale of non-essentials by e-commerce platforms will be allowed in orange and green zones during the third phase of the lockdown, beginning May 4. Barber and salon shops are allowed to remain open in orange and green zones provided they keep in mind the public health protocols, the MHA added.

Apart from barber shops and salons, there are no restrictions on the sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms. All these exemptions will be effective from May 4 when the third phase of the nationwide lockdown begins. The MHA extended the lockdown for two more weeks till May 17 beginning from May 4 and lifted several restrictions in green and orange zones.

Besides barber shops, salons and sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms are allowed in areas that come under orange and green zones provided social distancing norms are followed. However, travel by air, metro, rail and inter-state movement via roads isn't allowed as of now even in the orange and green zones.

Meanwhile, India has reported a total of 37,336 coronavirus positive cases whereas 1,218 people have died due to coronavirus as of May 2. Of the 37,336 cases, 26,167 cases are active novel coronavirus cases whereas 9,950 people have been discharged and 1 patient has been migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry website.

