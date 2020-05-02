Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: India split into Red, Orange, Green Zones; here's complete classification of areas

With coronavirus lockdown being extended till May 17, the government has decided to categorise the country in a district-wise zone classification system from May 4. The 733 districts would be divided into three zones namely - Red, Orange and Green. The classification will determine the kind of restrictions placed on the movement of people and supply of goods in a district. The Red, Orange and Green Zone classification is based on the number of novel coronavirus cases, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases, and the extent of testing and surveillance. Red Zones reported a high number of cases and doubling rate. Orange Zones have relatively fewer cases and Green Zones didn't report any cases in the last 21 days.The classification will be revised each week.
Here is the full list of Red, Orange and Green Zone districts:
