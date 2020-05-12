Coronavirus: Delhiites get a say in lockdown restrictions! CM Kejriwal tells residents to send suggestions

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has turned to residents of the national capital to help the government on the decision to lift lockdown restrictions. The Chief Minister took to social media to urge Delhiites to send in their suggestions and weigh in on whether the lockdown should be lifted or partially lifted.

"Should there be relaxation of lockdown restrictions after May 17? To what extent should the restrictions be relaxed? WhatsApp me on 8800007722 with your suggestions by 5pm tomorrow or record your suggestions by calling on 1031," said the CM on Twitter.

17 à¤®à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤²à¥à¤à¤¡à¤¾à¤à¤¨ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¢à¥à¤² à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤? à¤à¤¿à¤¤à¤¨à¥ à¤¢à¥à¤² à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤? à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤à¤¾à¤µ 8800007722 à¤ªà¤° à¤®à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤² à¤¶à¤¾à¤® 5 à¤¬à¤à¥ à¤¤à¤ whatsapp à¤à¤°à¥à¤, à¤¯à¤¾ 1031 à¤ªà¤° à¤«à¤¼à¥à¤¨ à¤à¤° à¤à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤à¤¾à¤µ à¤°à¤¿à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¡ à¤à¤°à¥à¤ https://t.co/VfFEyoux6b - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 12, 2020

The Chief Minister during his virtual interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that economic activities should be allowed in Delhi except in the containment zones. During the PM-CMs video conference meet, Kejriwal batted for lifting of more curbs. All the districts of Delhi have been earmarked red zones to signify a high concentration of coronavirus cases.

Kejriwal voiced the same sentiments last week when he said that Delhi is ready to re-open. Arvind Kejriwal said, "Time has come to re-open Delhi. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus."

So far, Delhi has put in place all the restrictions imposed by the central government. All public transport including Delhi Metro has been shut down as per the regulations. However, standalone liquor stores were allowed to reopen in the third phase of lockdown. As liquor stores opened up, crowds of people rushed to buy alcohol, violating social distancing protocols. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has reiterated that Delhi needs to follow all the restrictions as cases are increasing every day.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has 7,233 cases, with 2,129 recoveries and 73 deaths.

