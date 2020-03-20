Coronavirus outbreak: All restaurants, hotels closed in Lucknow

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, Lucknow district administration on Friday ordered the closure of restaurants, hotels, sweet shops, food stalls, cafe, and other eateries with immediate effect.

"All restaurants, hotels, sweet shops, food stalls, cafe, and other eateries will remain closed in Lucknow till 31st March," District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said.

Prakash said that the administration has taken this precautionary measure to check the spread of coronavirus. He also said that those who are found not complying with the orders will be facing punishable offence.

The announcement came after four people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Lucknow, taking the total number of cases in the Uttar Pradesh's capital to nine. Overall, the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh has touched 20 now. The new patients were admitted to King George's Medical University in Lucknow.

The list includes Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently admitted in King George's Medical University (KGMU) Hospital in the city. Singer Kanika Kapoor, who's known for her songs like Baby Doll and Chittiyan Kalaiyaan, had a travel history to the United Kingdom. The singer had recently travelled to London and returned to Lucknow on March 15.

As per media report, a large number of bureaucrats, politicians and socialites had attended the party. Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant also attended the party. She said on Friday said that she and her son were observed self-quarantine because they had attended a dinner with singer Kanika Kapoor.

The central and state governments have issued advisories discouraging non-essential travel. The UP government-led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered to close educational institutions, cinema halls, malls, gym, and swimming pools in Uttar Pradesh till April 2. He also urged people to adopt social distancing as a precautionary measure to prevent the coronavirus spread.

By Chitranjan Kumar with agencies inputs