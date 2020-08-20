29% Delhiites have antibodies for COVID-19, shows sero survey

Around a third of the people in Delhi have been found to have antibodies against COVID-19 infection, the Kejriwal government said on Thursday, giving out details of the second serological survey or sero survey conducted in the national capital.

Announcing the findings of the survey, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that 29.1 per cent of people in the capital have been exposed to coronavirus, and thus have antibodies to fight the infection.

A total of 15,000 samples were conducted during the survey covering 11 cities across Delhi to evaluate the spread of the virus, he added. The representative samples were taken between August 1-7 and the next exercise will begin from September 1.

The sero-prevalence found in North East district was 29 per cent, South district 27 per cent, South East 33 per cent and New Delhi 24 per cent, Jain stated.

There has been an increase of 6 per cent to 50 per cent in the prevalence of antibodies among people in various districts compared to the prevalence found in the previous survey, he said.

Sero-prevalence of antibodies found in males was 28.3 per cent, and in females 32.2 per cent in the latest survey, the minister said.

Sero-prevalence of antibodies against COVID-19 found in the age group of less than 18 was 34.7 per cent, 28.5 per cent in 18-50 year age group, and 31.2 per cent in 50 years and above, Jain informed.