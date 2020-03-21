Coronavirus: Telangana man skips quarantine to get married; 1,000 guests attend

A man in Telangana recently escaped quarantine to get married in a ceremony attended by over 1,000 guests. The wedding ceremony was held a week after the groom came back from France. The groom, along with his friend, returned from France to Hyderabad on March 12. This was the time when he was supposed to be in quarantine for two weeks. However, both of them evaded the quarantine to attend a wedding ceremony in Warangal. Over 1,000 people attended his wedding ceremony, an NDTV report said.

To make the matter even worse, no precautions recommended for those put under quarantine were followed by the man, and neither the groom nor the bride or any of the guests reportedly wore masks. The groom was later sent back to quarantine, and the reception ceremony slated to take place on Friday stands cancelled as of now.

Following the lead of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao has also banned bookings for wedding halls for large-scale events. He urged people who had already made arrangements to go for low-key events to mitigate the COVID-19 effect. After the incident, the Telangana administration has termed wedding on such a large scale a 'public health hazard'.

Telangana has so far reported 17 positive cases of coronavirus. Moreover, a group of 14 people, including 12 Vietnamese nationals, from Nalgonda district was taken for testing in Hyderabad on Friday.

Total number of coronavirus positive cases in India as of now are 258, including 191 Indian nationals and 39 foreigners. This figure also includes people who were tested positive for the deadly virus but have now been discharged. Coronavirus has also claimed 4 lives in India till now.

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Positive cases spike to 258; fresh cases from Kerala, Rajasthan

Also watch: Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus in Lucknow