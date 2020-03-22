Coronavirus in India Live Updates: India reports 5th COVID-19 death; number of cases rise to 324

Coronavirus Live Updates: A 56-year-old man in Maharashtra died due to coronavirus on Sunday, making him the fifth casualty due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The patient, who was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, was tested positive on March 21.India is observing a total shutdown of most services for the next 14 hours (from 7am to 9 pm) under a 'Janata Curfew' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India, like other most countries around the world, is battling with the deadly coronavirus, which has infected over 315 people in the country so far. The country on Saturday registered highest ever rise in COVID-19 positive cases, forcing states Rajasthan to enforce total lockdown until March 31. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal refused to announce lockdown for now but assured that if the need arises, Delhi could be lockdown too. Making a fresh appeal to citizens, Prime Minister Modi asked people to be a part of this curfew, which he said would add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace.

11:36 AM: Shops in Delhi's Cannaught Place have been closed and the streets were empty as the nation observes Janata Bandh.

11:33 AM: Mumbai's Juhu Beach carries a deserted look on Sunday as people observe Janata Bandh due to the coronavirus outbreak.

11:27 AM: The Karnata High Court has decided to hold virtual courts where cases listed before the Principal Bench of the Karnataka HC in Bengaluru and the benches in Dharwad and Kalaburagi can be presented before judges using Skype or other video-calling applications.

11:25 AM: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has reached 74. Since Saturday evening, 10 more cases have been found in the state.

11:21 AM: The 263 Indian students who were evacuated from Rome today by a special Air India flight have been taken to ITBP Chhawla Quarantine Facility, after thermal screening and immigration at the airport.

11:08 AM: Punjab: Cheif Miniter Amrinder Singh ordered a complete lockdown of the state.

11:00 AM: Shaheen Bagh protestors decided to self isolate from the area due to the novel coronavirus. Only 5 people are being allowed to protest there at a time on March 22. Protestors also alleged that someone threw a petrol bomb at the protest site.

10.44 AM: A 56-year-old man in Maharashtra died due to coronavirus on Sunday, making him the fifth casualty due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The patient, who was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, was tested positive on March 21.

10.20 AM: Number of Coronavirus cases in India rises to 324: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

10.14 AM: It's battle against coronavirus: Yogi

Janta Curfew is being observed across the country today. It is a battle against coronavirus. Social distancing is the best way to defeat the pandemic and prevent its spread. State govt has taken all essential measures to fight COVID-19.

10.13 AM: Karnataka: A 33-year-old man with recent foreign travel history has tested positive for Coronavirus, contact tracing underway; 3 km area around Hosayellapur where this infected person was living has been quarantined: Dharwad DC Deepa Cholan.

10.00 AM: The special Air India flight carrying 263 Indian students that took off from Rome has lands at Delhi airport. Delhi Customs continue to provide its assistance in clearance of the 263 passengers from Rome at the remote bay at the airport. All precautions being exercised and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for handling passengers being followed.

9.45 AM: The 'Janata Curfew' is an important step by the public for the health of the public: JP Nadda

9.35 AM: DCP New Police: "We are on the roads for your safety. Please stay at Home!! Policemen giving flowers to motorists requesting them to stay at home. Please support us!!"

9.25 AM: Varanasi detects first coronavirus case, a resident of Thana Phoolpur. He has a travel history from Dubai. With this, the total number of positive cases in UP rise to 28.

9.15 AM: Hero Motocorp: "With the safety and wellbeing of its employees as top priority in view of the escalating COVID-19 situation, Hero MotoCorp has decided to halt operations at all its global manufacturing facilities - including in India, Colombia and Bangladesh - and the Global Parts Centre (GPC) at Neemrana with immediate effect until March 31, 2020."

9.10 AM: Be ready for more such curfews in coming days, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh reports 27 COVID-19 cases, of which 11 patients have recovered.

9.00 AM: Noida reports 6th Coronavirus case. The patient, a 31-year-old man, has a travel history to Dubai.

8.56 AM: Delhi Metro close for today

The Delhi Metro rail services are closed in view of Janta Curfew today. "In the wake of 'Janta Curfew' to be observed this Sunday i.e, on 22nd March 2020, DMRC has decided to keep its services closed. The move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against Covid-19," the DMRC said in a statement.

8.46 AM: Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu

Total number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu stands at six, including three person -- two Thailand nationals and one from New Zealand, who were tested positive on Saturday.

8.42 AM: Coronavirus cases in West Bengal

A woman, who's a resident of Habra in North 24 Parganas district and a recent travel history to Scotland, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, making her the third confirmed Covid-19 case in West Bengal, the state health department officials said. The woman, in her early 20s, returned from Scotland on March 16.

8.40 AM: Coronavirus cases in Punjab

Three more people in Punjab were tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday. Now the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stand at six. "Three more people have tested positive in Mohali," Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said on Saturday.

8.31 AM: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

Deserted roads in Nagpur following commencement of Janta Curfew from 7 am today. The confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have touched 64 on Saturday.

8.30 AM: Janata curfew in Assam

"Let us all join PM Narendra Modi ji's call for Janata Curfew from 7 AM - 9 PM and show our collective resolve to tackle COVID-19," state CM Sarbananda Sonowal. Assam reported its first case of novel coronavirus with the initial test of a four-and-a-half-year-old-girl in Jorhat district turning out to be positive.

8.30 AM: Coronavirus cases in Andhra

Number of positive coronavirus cases in the state stands at five. All five patients have foreign travel history.

8.27 AM: Stay indoors and stay healthy, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges people to be a part of the Janata Curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace.

8.25 AM: Embassy of India in Italy

As many as 263 Indian students and compassionate cases departed for India by special Air India flight from Rome fulfilling our commitment to ensure their safe return home. Sincere folded hands to Air India and Italian authorities.

In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences.



Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come.



8.21 AM: 800 deaths in Italy in one day

Italy recorded a jump in deaths from coronavirus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world's hardest-hit country to almost 5,000. Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte orders shutdown of all 'non-essential' companies.

8.16 AM: Pakistan reports 733 active COVID-19 cases

Total number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan have risen to 733, including 396 in Sindh and 137 in Punjab. The neighbouring country has suspended all international flights for the next two weeks. It also reported the third casualty from the virus in Karachi on Friday, two days after two men both pilgrims returning from Iran and Saudi Arabia died of the coronavirus in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.nal flights for two weeks and curtailed train services. - PTI

8.14 AM: Passengers stranded outside railway stations

Passengers stranded outside the New Delhi railway station as all passenger and intercity trains have been cancelled till 10 pm today. In Mumbai too, the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus wore a deserted look as all trains have been cancelled.

Indian students checking in @FCO Rome for their return to India. We thank @DrSJaishankar@harshvshringla@MEAIndia

8.05 AM: 51 prinsoners released from Madurai jail

Prisoners are being released from jails to avoid overcrowing. A total of 51 prisoners, who were imprisoned under minor charges, were released on bail from Madurai Central jail yesterday to avoid overcrowding at the jail.

8.00 AM: No international flight from today

Passengers queue up at the departure lane of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (T-3). No scheduled international commercial passenger flights is allowed to land in India from today for one week as per Government of India's advisory.

7.45 AM: COVID-19 cases in UP

Posters stating "Do not enter, house under supervision" put outside residences of those likely to be infected by COVID-19 by the district administration in Etawah, UP.

7.30 AM: Private labs can't charge over Rs 4,500 for COVID-19 test

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) issues guidelines for COVID-19 testing by private laboratories. Maximum cost for testing samples capped at Rs 4,500 (Rs 1,500 for screening test for likely cases and additional Rs 3,000 for confirmation test).