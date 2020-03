Singer Kanika Kapoor, who's known for her songs like Baby Doll and Chittiyan Kalaiyaan, didn't inform authorities about her travel history to the United Kingdom and even threw a big party before she was tested positive for the novel coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) today. She's currently admitted in King George's Medical University (KGMU) Hospital in Lucknow. She is among the four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Lucknow today.