Coronavirus Vaccine News Live Updates: Bill Gates says multiple doses will be needed; US secures 100 million doses

As the world paces towards an efficient coronavirus vaccine, one pertinent question emerges -- when is the COVID vaccine likely in the market? The answer might not be very simplistic. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates believes that multiple doses of the vaccine would be required, unlike what was expected earlier. This throws a spanner in the works. Nevertheless, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, for instance, believes that a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready and available by year-end. Serum Institute is manufacturing the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine that has advanced to the latter stages and has reported positive results in the first phases of trial. A WHO expert believes that people could start getting vaccinated by the first part of next year. Meanwhile, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has said that he is optimistic of a reliable COVID vaccine by fall.

It must be mentioned that there are multiple contenders from several countries in the race to find the first coronavirus vaccine. In India too, several pharmaceutical companies are working towards a vaccine -- some have advanced to trial phases. Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila, Indian Immunologicals, Nynvax, Panacea Biotec, and Biological E are some of the Indian companies working towards the vaccine.

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine to cost under Rs 1,000 per dose, says Adar Poonawalla

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine update: Oxford drug gives hope; Serum Institute to seek human trials in India soon

Here are the latest coronavirus vaccine news updates from across the world:

10:03 am: Nobel laureates advocate 'human challenge trials'

Over 100 top scientists including 15 Nobel laureates have advocated for volunteers to be exposed to coronavirus for vaccine development purposes. This deliberate exposure is called 'human challenge trials'. It is a controversial move, especially for a disease like coronavirus that does not have a cure yet. "If challenge trials can safely and effectively speed the vaccine development process, there is a formidable presumption in favour of their use, which would require a very compelling ethical justification to overcome," the scientists wrote in a letter to US National Institutes of Health (NIH).

9:58 am: WHO warns of decline in other vaccinations

WHO and UNICEF have warned that there is an alarming decline in the vaccinations of other diseases amid coronavirus pandemic. "These disruptions threaten to reverse hard-won progress to reach more children and adolescents with a wider range of vaccines, which has already been hampered by a decade of stalling coverage," stated WHO. Vaccines can be delivered safely even during the pandemic, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. He called on countries to ensure these essential life-saving programmes continue.

9:53 am: Economic damage will be done even with COVID vaccine by Q4: Raghuram Rajan

Raghuram Rajan said that there would be extensive economic damage even if a COVID vaccine is approved by fourth quarter. "You have to vaccinate a lot of people. So, the earliest people are going to feel safe going into crowded restaurants is probably going to be by the middle of next year. If everything goes according to plan - things are not going to go according to plan," he said in an interview to CNBC.

9:49 am: Pining hopes on COVID vaccine not right strategy: Harvard expert

Former professor at Harvard University's medical and public health schools Dr William Haseltine told CNN that pining hopes on a coronavirus vaccine is not the right strategy and that a more comprehensive approach is required. "Pinning all our hopes on a vaccine that works immediately is not the right strategy," he said. He advocated a broad public health strategy to combat coronavirus.

9:43 am: US-China: Friends or foes?

The US Justice Department accused Chinese hackers of targeting vaccine development on behalf of the country's intelligence service. Hackers Li Xiaoyu and Dong Jiazhi were deemed by the department as a blended threats who work on behalf of China's spy services or for their own gain. The indictment includes charges of trade secret theft and wire fraud conspiracy against the hackers, who federal prosecutors say stole information not only for themselves but also that they knew would be of interest and value to the Chinese government.

Meanwhile, Trump has also said that if China produced good work, the US would work with them for a coronavirus vaccine. "We are willing to work with anybody that's going to get us a good result," Donald Trump said when asked whether he would be ready to work with China.

9:35 am: Will take vaccine first if asked, said Trump

Donald Trump said if he was asked, he would take the coronavirus vaccine first. Speaking to Fox News, Trump said, "I would absolutely if they wanted me to and they thought it was right, I'd take it first or I'd take it last." He, however, said that he would be criticised if he took the vaccine first and would be criticised if he took it last. He said that if he took it first, his critics would say that Trump is selfish but if he took it last they would say Trump does not believe in the programme.

9:25 am: Need multiple COVID vaccine doses, says Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said that unlike what the aim was in the beginning, it does not seem like a potential coronavirus vaccine could be effective in one dose. "None of the vaccines at this point appear like they'll work with a single dose. That was the hope at the very beginning," he told in an interview to CBS News. Gates has donated $300 million towards efforts to combat coronavirus through Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

9:20 am: Canada doubles order for vaccine syringes

Canada has doubled the order for coronavirus vaccine syringes from 38 million to 78 million. These syringes are being made by BD. The company aims to fulfil the international orders, including 100 million from the UK before the year end. BD said its focus on COVID syringes will not impact its other injector production plans.

9:10 am: Oxford vaccine Covishield in production in India

The Oxford University-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, Covishield, is under production in India, as mentioned in a report in The Hindu. Serum Institute of India that is producing the vaccine aims to manufacture 1 billion doses. CEO Adar Poonawalla also said that 50 per cent of the vaccine doses would be reserved for India.

9:05 am: US secures 100 million doses of potential vaccine for $1.95 billion

The Trump administration has agreed to spend billions of dollars to secure coronavirus vaccine doses. The US government will pay Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech $1.95 billion for their potential coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer will deliver the doses if the product receives Emergency Use Authorisation or licensure from the US Food and Drug Administration, after completing demonstration of safety and efficacy in a large Phase 3 clinical trial. Pfizer and BioNTech expect to manufacture up to 100 million doses globally by the end of 2020, and more than 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.

9:00 am: Russia optimistic for fall-release of coronavirus vaccine

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that a reliable COVID vaccine is possible by fall. He said that 17 scientific organisations are working on more than 26 type of COVID vaccines. Four vaccines have proven to be safe so far. Two of them are at the final stages of clinical trial. "I am convinced that our solutions will be in demand in Russia and around the world," Mishustin said.

8:55 am: Oxford University vaccine by year end?

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, that is producing the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine believes that the vaccine could be available by year end. "Based on the success of the trials, we are expecting it to be available by the end of this year. I believe by the first quarter of next year, it will start reaching the masses," he said in an interview.

Similarly Professor Adrian Hill who is heading the team of researchers at Oxford has also said that the vaccine is possible within this year. "If we got a result in, say, October and we had emergency use licensure (ph) by November, we would certainly hope to have many millions of doses available then in different countries from different manufacturers," Hill said in an interview in NPR.

8:45 am: Don't expect vaccine before 2021: WHO

Head of WHO's emergencies programme Mike Ryan has said that while there are multiple contenders and many companies have made significant progress, the likely time for a coronavirus vaccine in the market is not before 2021. "Realistically it is going to be the first part of next year before we start seeing people getting vaccinated," he said. Ryan further added that there must be fairness involved in the distribution process. "Vaccines for this pandemic are not for the wealthy, they are not for the poor, they are for everybody," he said.