COVID-19 crisis: Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana to reopen schools this week

Regular classes will begin in schools of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Haryana after being closed for more than 8 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Schools were reopened partially in some states from October 15. A few states like Maharashtra and Delhi have, however, decided to keep schools closed given a spurt in Covid-19 cases.

Madhya Pradesh

Schools will be reopened for Classes 10 to 12 from December 18 in Madhya Pradesh due to board exams. The call on reopening schools was taken in a review meeting chaired by the School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on December 14.

School principals can also conduct classes for students of Classes 9 to 11 based on the enrolment of students and number of teaching rooms. The minister also ordered the preparation of the school curriculum in accordance with the New Education Policy.

Students of Classes 1 to 8 will have to attend online Classes till March 31, and any decision on reopening schools will be taken after this academic year is over.

Science colleges in the state will open from January 1 with several COVID-19 protocols, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said. He added colleges will reopen with 50 per cent attendance in the first phase. Classes for undergraduate and postgraduate final year students will resume on January 10.

Jharkhand

Students of Classes 10 to 12 will resume their classes from today. This decision was taken at a review meeting of the disaster management department, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Medical, nursing and dental colleges, and government training institutions will also be opened.

Haryana

Haryana schools reopened for Classes 10 to 12 on December 14. Classes 9 to 11 will start from December 21. As part of a COVID-19 safety precaution, students will only be allowed to visit schools for three hours per day. Other safety measures include thermal scanning at gates and social distancing.

Students will have to provide a medical certificate, not older than three days, stating their general health is fine before entering the school premises. They will also need parents' consent to attend classes.

