COVID-19 crisis: India gets essential medical supplies from France

India on Sunday, May 2, received essential medical supplies and equipment from France to help the country fight the second wave of COVID-19.

The medical stock received on Sunday comprises 300 electric syringe pumps, 500 anti-bacterial filters, 28 ventilators, eight oxygen generators, 28 AFNOR/BS Flexible tubes, 500 machine filters, and 500 related patient circuits, sources told ANI. The total weight of these materials is over 28 tonnes.

Also Read: Russia sends over 22 tonnes of medical supplies to help India battle COVID-19 wave

The eight generators are Novair Premium RX 400 Hospital Level Oxygen Generators, with each unit having the capacity to provide year-long oxygen for 250 beds. These generators would make 8 hospitals oxygen autonomous for more than 10 years, sources told the agency.

"A testament to India-France strategic partnership & friendship! 28 tonnes of medical equipment including 8 hospital-level oxygen generators and other medical supplies arrives from France. Deeply appreciate the support from France. Will bolster our oxygen capacities," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

As per a press release, the airfreight sent by France is the first phase of the country's solidarity mission. Moreover, a second delivery of oxygen generators and medical equipment is in progress in the wake of several contributions made by French companies in India with the active participation of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI).