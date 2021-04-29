Russia sends over 22 tonnes of medical supplies to help India battle COVID-19 wave

Russia is sending more than 22 tonnes of medical supplies to India to combat the second COVID-19 wave. These supplies comprise 20 oxygen production units, 75 ventilators, and 2,00,000 packs of medicines.

Russian Foreign Ministry shared a video of transport planes being loaded with medical supplies and tweeted, "#RussiaHelps #RussiaIndia #Russia sends oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and 22 tonnes of medical supplies to #India to help fight #COVID19 and save lives. 2 transport planes are already en route @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy."





Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev emphasised the importance of collective efforts and mutual respect between nations in times of crisis like the coronavirus pandemic. Kudashev added, "We sincerely empathise with the Indian people due to our traditionally warm and friendly relations."

#Kudashev: We sincerely empathize with the Indian people due to our traditionally warm and friendly relations@mfa_russia@IndEmbMoscowhttps://t.co/laTRvGRFCGpic.twitter.com/lc1xq4fqz5 â Russia in India ð·ðº (@RusEmbIndia) April 28, 2021

Russia sent medical supplies after a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Russian President Vladimir Putin. During this phone call, Putin assured of extending all possible support to India. Prime Minister Modi followed this up by thanking Putin and noted that Russia's prompt support to India was a symbol of the "enduring partnership" between both countries.

Putin also appreciated the emergency use approval granted to the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine .

We also reviewed our diverse bilateral cooperation, especially in the area of space exploration and renewable energy sector, including in hydrogen economy. Our cooperation on Sputnik-V vaccine will assist humanity in battling the pandemic. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2021

To add further momentum to our strong strategic partnership, President Putin and I have agreed to establish a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between our Foreign and Defence Ministers. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2021

Several countries like Switzerland, the US, the UK, the EU, the UAE, the EU, and Germany have come to help India when the country is reeling under the second wave of COVID-19.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also said earlier this week that they have boosted their COVID-19 response in India. The Geneva-based global health watchdog has redeployed 2,600 health experts from other programmes to counter the recent rise in cases and deaths.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

