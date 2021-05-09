COVID-19: Haryana extends lockdown by a week till May 17

The Haryana government on Sunday announced extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state by a week till May 17.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said, "Mahamari Alert / Surkshit Haryana announced from 10 May to 17 May. Stringent measures will be taken to contain spread of Corona in Haryana. Detailed order to be issued soon."

Vij later told PTI that the restrictions which are currently in force will continue till May 17.

Last week, the state government had imposed a lockdown in the state from May 3 to May 10 (5 am).

In the past few weeks, Haryana has registered a surge in COVID-19 infections as well as fatalities.

Haryana on Sunday reported 151 COVID-19-related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 5,605 and another big surge of 13,548 infections pushed the total case count to 6,15,897.

During the lockdown period, the government has urged the residents to stay indoors. Several categories of people, including those tasked with law and order, emergencies and municipal service duties and government machinery engaged in COVID-19-related duties, will be exempted from the lockdown.

