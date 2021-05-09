Delhi lockdown extended till May 17, metro to remain shut

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, May 9, announced the extension of lockdown in Delhi by another week till May 17 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Addressing a press briefing, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced that metro services will remain suspended too during the lockdown period.

During the previous curbs, the metro was open in the morning, from 8 am to 10 pm, and evening, from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Kejriwal had announced a six-day lockdown in Delhi on April 19 which was earlier extended to May 3 and then May 10 with hospitals in the national capital overloaded and medicine and oxygen supplies running low.

Delhi reported 332 new COVID-19 deaths and 17,364 fresh cases on Saturday. The positivity rate in the national capital remained below 25% for the third straight day, the state health department said.

The infection tally jumped to 13,10,231, out of which more than 12.03 lakh people have recovered.