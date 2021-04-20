COVID-19 in MP: No permission for weddings in Indore till May 30

District administration of Madhya Pradesh's Indore has decided to not give permissions for weddings till April 30 to arrest the constant growth in coronavirus cases. Indore District Magistrate Manish Singh has urged people to postpone their weddings and stay home. He added this will help in reducing the strain on the state's healthcare system.

"No permission will be given for weddings as there's a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission. People are requested to postpone their weddings and stay home till April 30. This will help us reduce numbers as hospitals' capacity is full now," Manish Singh told reporters.





Madhya Pradesh | No permission will be given for weddings as there's a higher risk of #COVID19 transmission. People are requested to postpone their weddings and stay home till April 30. This will help us reduce numbers as hospitals' capacity is full now: Manish Singh, Indore DM pic.twitter.com/rLnsWtnQBb â ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

Singh added that the district administration has also been getting complaints of black marketing of remdesivir. He further mentioned that anyone involved in black marketing of the life-saving drug, be it hospitals or shopkeepers will be booked under the National Security Act. "Complaints are coming in that staffers of small hospitals are involved in black-marketing of Remdesivir. We are going to send such people to jail under the NSA," Singh said.

The District Magistrate told news agency PTI that the main reason behind the shortage of remdesivir was a rise in demand for the injections coupled with a dip in its supply, adding that the supply of the injection will see a rise in the coming days.

Indore continues to be the worst-hit district due to coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh. The district has reported 92,758 cases and 1,062 deaths so far, according to official data.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with agency inputs

