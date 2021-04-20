India records highest-ever 1,761 Covid-19 deaths in one day, 2.59 lakh new cases

India on Tuesday reported highest-ever 1,761 Covid-19 deaths in a single day while the number of new coronavirus infections surged to 2,59,170. Overall, India's overall caseload has escalated to 1,53,21,089, according to union health ministry data.

The active case count has surged to 20,31,977, comprising 13.26 per cent of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at 1,31,08,582. But the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 85.56 per cent.

A total of 1,80,530 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 60,824 from Maharashtra, 13,497 from Karnataka,13,157 from Tamil Nadu, 12,361 from Delhi, 10,606 from West Bengal, 9,997 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,985 from Punjab and 7,437 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Centre has allowed citizens above 18 years of age to take Covid-19 vaccine from May 1. The union cabinet, including the prime minister, has reiterated that this time they will focus more on scaling up the vaccination instead of imposing a lockdown.

However, the Delhi government has imposed a six-day lockdown in the national capital from 10 PM on Monday till 5 am on April 26, saying it is necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city's health system was stretched to its limit.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is also expected to decide on a strict lockdown in the next two days. The worst-hit state from coronavirus has already imposed lockdown-like curbs on public movement and non-essential activities until May 1.

The Punjab government also announced stricter curbs, including the extension of night curfew by an hour and closure of bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, coaching centres, and sports complexes in the state till April 30. Similar, curbs have been imposed in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Also read: Delhi migrants fear extended lockdown, rush back home

Also read: Vaccine for all above 18 from May 1: Key highlights of govt's Phase 3 strategy