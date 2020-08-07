COVID-19 safety: International passengers can now fill self-declaration form online on Delhi airport portal

The Delhi international airport has developed an online portal that will allow international arriving passengers to fill a mandatory self-declaration form and eligible passengers to apply for exemption from compulsory institutional quarantine for coronavirus, said its operator DIAL on Friday.

In a press release, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said the portal will make passengers' journey contactless as they won't have to fill physical copies of a self declaration form and a quarantine exemption form at the time of arrival in India.

From Saturday, a total of five categories of passengers can get exemption from the mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine -- pregnant women; those who have suffered death in the family; those suffering from a serious illness; parents accompanying children below 10 years of age; those who have COVID-negative certificate from a test done 96 hours prior to the journey.

Passengers who are allowed the exemption would have to undergo 14-day home quarantine. All other international passengers arriving in India have to follow the usual process of undergoing mandatory seven-days institutional quarantine, at their own cost, followed by seven days of home quarantine.

The DIAL said, "Passengers seeking exemption under the five specific categories will need to fill the e-form available on the website of Delhi airport www.newdelhiairport.in. They will have to submit it along with supporting documents, including a copy of their passports, at least 72 hours before boarding their flights."

"However, there is no such time capping for passengers filling for the self-declaration form," it added. As per the rules, every passenger has to submit a self-declaration form that they have not tested positive for COVID-19 during the three weeks prior to the flight.

A copy of approval or rejection of exemption requests on specific grounds will be emailed to the passengers. "Those who would be given exemption from mandatory institutional quarantine can show the same at the transfer area after landing at their respective airports, and walk out hassle-free," said the DIAL.

"This process would not only help the flyers, who can seek exemptions, but also the authorities in completing the requisite formalities faster, and reduce congestions at the arrival hall of the airports," it added. The DIAL said the portal has been termed "Air Suvidha" and it can be accessed through Delhi airport's official website. This facility will be available for all international arrival passengers from Saturday.

It said the online forms have been developed in collaboration with various state governments, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of External Affairs. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international repatriation flights and international charter flights have been permitted by the aviation regulator DGCA.

Since May 6, special international flights have been operated by Air India under the Vande Bharat Mission to help stranded people reach their destinations. Private carriers have also operated a certain number of flights under this mission. Last month, India formed bilateral air bubbles with countries like the US, the UAE, France and Germany under which airlines of both the countries are allowed to operate special international flights with certain restrictions.

Domestic flights resumed in India from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Also read: Debt-ridden Virgin Australia to cut one-third workforce, focus on short haul