COVID-19 second wave: Health Minister in an 'alternative reality', says Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor took a dig at Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over his remarks that no new COVID-19 cases have been reported in 180 districts of the country in last seven days, saying it is sad to see the minister occupy an "alternative reality".

In a virtual address at the 25th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on Saturday to discuss COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, Vardhan had said 180 districts have showed no fresh cases in the last seven days, 18 districts reported no cases in 14 days, 54 districts reported no infections in 21 days and 32 districts were bereft of any fresh cases in the last 28 days.

In a series of tweets, Tharoor targeted Vardhan and said it is sad to see him occupy an "alternative reality while the nation gasps for breath".

It's sad to see HealthMinister â¦@drharshvardhanâ© occupy an alternative reality while the nation gasps for breath &the world sees Indians suffering. Can one imagine Dr Fauci celebrating SMSs, promoting faux medicines& endorsing unproven therapies?No one believes our figures. pic.twitter.com/C2NIBYoi1P - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 9, 2021

Responding to another tweet by Health Minister in which he said Co-WIN platform ensured smooth rollout of beneficiary registration for phase 3 of vaccination programme, the Thiruvananthapuram MP asked if delivery of SMS can be considered as success in fighting COVID-19.

Would love to see that explanation! The nation wants to know.... pic.twitter.com/9pornqAMyT - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 9, 2021

Tharoor also shared a media report saying the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded an explanation from Vardhan for promoting Patanjali's Coronil tablet and said he would "love to see the explanation".

In another tweet, Tharoor asked why the government is not spending Rs 35,000 crore allocated in the budget for COVID-19 vaccines and instead passing the burden to states.

Why is the government not spending the 35000 cr allocated in the budget and instead passing the burden of vaccine costs to states? Once Parliament has approved it, why does the govt sit on the money? There's a record GST collection & windfall gains from fuel taxes. Buy vaccines!! pic.twitter.com/lclzcyHbiK - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 9, 2021

The Congress leader also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Central Vista project by tagging two old media reports -- one quoting the PM as saying that every Indian will have a house in 2022 and the other on December 2022 being set as the deadline for completion of PM's new house as part of the Central Vista project.

"No wonder they call him the Pratham Sevak!!" he said.

No wonder they call him the Pratham Sevak!! pic.twitter.com/Ri1zhWcw1J - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 9, 2021

