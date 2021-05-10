'Vaccinate yourself as soon as you can', says Virat Kohli; gets first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. Kohli shared this moment via an Instagram story with the caption, "Vaccinate yourself as soon as you can please. Stay Safe."

Kohli, however, is not the only cricketer to get the vaccine. Indian Test team's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and his wife Radhika Rahane received the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccine on Saturday.

Rahane shared an image of him getting vaccinated and tweeted, "Got my first dose of the vaccine today. I urge everyone to register and get yourself vaccinated if you are eligible."





Got my first dose of the vaccine today. I urge everyone to register and get yourself vaccinated, if youâre eligible pic.twitter.com/VH2xYcTQ1i â Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 8, 2021

India opener Shikhar Dhawan also received the first dose of vaccine on Thursday.

Dhawan shared an image of himself getting inoculated and tweeted, "Vaccinated. Can't thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It'll help us all defeat this virus."

Vaccinated â Canât thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. Itâll help us all defeat this virus. pic.twitter.com/0bqBnsaWRh â Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 6, 2021

Ravi Shastri was the first one from the Indian cricket team to receive the vaccine. India Head Coach got his first jab in March when vaccination was available for senior citizens.

Meanwhile, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also shared a video on his YouTube channel, wherein he urged people to get themselves vaccinated. He further talked about the challenges he and his family faced due to COVID-19 and talked about how vaccines are important to avoid a further crisis in India.

