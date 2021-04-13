COVID-19 surge: No lockdown in Maharashtra; strict restrictions imposed from 8 PM tomorrow

Maharashtra government has decided not to impose lockdown in the state, but strict restriction will be in place to curb the recent surge of coronavirus cases, announced Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. All limitations will remain in effect from 8 PM on April 14 till 7 AM on May 1, with only essential services exempted from their ambit.

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the state, prohibiting mass gatherings. All public places and establishments, except those offering essential services, will remain closed, CM Thackerary said on Tuesday. Services and activites exempted from the restrictions will be allowed to operate between 7 AM and 8 PM, rest will remain closed.

Hospitals, medical shops and other healthcare establishments will be allowed to operate, as well as veterinary clinics, animal care shelters and pet food shops, a notification from Maharashtra government said. Groceries, vegetable and fruit shops, dairies, bakeries and confectionaries have also been listed as essential services, and will be allowed to operate.

Cold storages, warehouses, public transport services like airplanes, trains, taxis, auto-rickshaws and public buses, diplomatic missions, pre-monsoon activities by local authorities, all public services by local authorities, RBI and designated services, SEBI and its recognised market infrastructure institutions, telecom maintenance services, goods transport and water supply services have been kept out of the restrictions.

Agricultral activities, export and import, e-commerce, accredited mediapersons, petrol pumps, cargo services, data centres, ATMs, ports, etc. have also been exempted from the state-wide restrictions. Factories and construction sites can operate if the employees live on the campus.

Hotels and restaurants will continue to observe the extant restrictions - only home delievry and takeaways will be allowed, with no provision for sit-down dining. Roadside hawkers will also have to adhere to these rules, i.e., they can operate from 7 AM to 8 PM and have to take only takeaway orders.

Essential service providers have been asked to ensure that their staff and customers visiting their place of business follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. As for public transport, auto-rickshaws can carry two passengers, whereas taxis can ferry half their capacity. Buses can ply at full capacity, but standing passengers will not be allowed.

School, colleges, places of worship, cinemas, malls, gyms, etc. will remain closed.

Maharashtra government also urged persons associated with businesses that are closed as well as those offering essential services to get vaccinated so that the process of reopening can be expedited.

