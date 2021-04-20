'Avoid all travel to India, even if fully vaccinated': US issues advisory amid COVID-19 spike

The US government has advised an advisory to American citizens to avoid all travel to India, citing an unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the top medical body of the US, has issued the advisory, stating that even fully inoculated travellers may also be at risk of contracting and spreading variants.

"Because of the current situation in India, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel. All travelers should wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands," the CDC said in a statement.

The US medical body also issued travel recommendations for travellers who are fully vaccinated. "If you are fully vaccinated, then do not have to get tested before leaving the United States, unless your destination requires it and you do not have to self-quarantine after you arrive in the United States," it added.

Britain on Monday, April 19, had also imposed travel curbs on India, prohibiting all arrivals from the country apart from the UK or Irish nationals.

The country has added India to its travel "red list" on a precautionary basis after logging 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first detected in the country, UK's health minister Matt Hancock said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also cancelled his trip to India slated for next week."In the light of the current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week," the UK and Indian governments said in a joint statement.

The COVID-19 situation in India has been worsening in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 infections.