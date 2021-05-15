COVID-19 vaccine: Delhi govt writes to Dr Reddy's for 67 lakh doses of Sputnik V

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his government has written to Dr Reddy's Laboratories for supplying 67 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

"We have asked for 67 lakh doses each of Covishield and Covaxin and have written to Dr Reddy's who are dealers of Sputnik in India for nearly the same quantity," Kejriwal said, adding that response from the company is awaited.

"We have asked them (Dr Reddy's) how many doses and by what time they can provide. No response has come from their side as yet," Kejriwal said.

There is shortage of vaccines across states amidst the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and opening up of vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age.

Earlier this week, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the national capital was out of vaccine stock and Bharat Biotech had refused to provide additional doses of Covaxin.

Dr Reddy's had partnered Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for carrying out clinical trials of Sputnik V and for its distribution rights in India. The vaccine, which has been imported from Russia, had a soft launch on Friday, and is likely to be available in the market from next week.

Dr Reddy's said it was working closely with its six manufacturing partners in India to fulfill regulatory requirements to ensure smooth and timely supply. The vaccine will be imported initially, following which it will be produced in India.

Kejriwal said COVID-19 infection can be reduced through vaccination and expressed hope that the vaccination programme in the country will gather pace with increase in supply of jabs.

(With inputs from PTI)

