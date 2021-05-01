COVID-19 vaccine: First lot of Sputnik V arrives in Hyderabad

As India steps up COVID-19 vaccination amidst the second wave of pandemic, the first lot of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Hyderabad from Russia on Saturday.

Developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Sputnik V was approved by Indian drug regulator last month.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) had joined hands with Dr Reddy's in September 2020 to carry out clinical trials of Sputnik V in India. The vaccine will will be imported from Russia in limited quantities before Indian manufacturers start producing the vaccine locally.

RDIF has inked deals with several Indian pharma companies, including Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Virchow Biotech, and Stelis Biopharma, for production of the vaccine.

