Cyclone Amphan: NABARD sanctions Rs 795 crore to reconstruct damaged infrastructure in Bengal

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned Rs 795 crore for reconstructing infrastructure damaged by cyclone Amphan that ripped through West Bengal in May, an official of the agency said on Thursday. The state government had sought Rs 1,028 crore from NABARD for repairing impaired embankments under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

The amount of Rs 795 crore was sanctioned following the appeal of the government, the official said. Cyclone Amphan struck West Bengal on May 20, killing 96 people and leaving behind a trail of destruction.

NABARD has already provided Rs 145 crore under RIDF to the state as special liquidity support for boosting rural infrastructure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

