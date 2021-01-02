DDA housing scheme 2021 to be launched today; 1,345 flats up for sale

The Delhi Development Authority will launch its housing scheme for 2021 on Saturday. Sale of 1,354 flats, mostly in the High-Income Group (HIG) or Middle-Income Group (MIG), are on offer in this scheme. The application process, payment and issuance of possession letters will be done online. The buyer will have to visit DDA only during execution of the deed. Applications done through the AWAAS software will remain active till February 16.

The DDA housing scheme of 2021 is linked to the credit-linked subsidy scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Housing for All (Urban).

This is the fourth housing scheme after the DDA rolled out three unsuccessful housing schemes. The flats this year are, hence, located in well-connected areas. DDA has put 18,000 flats on sale in 2019 but had to reduce it to 10,294 as the scheme did not get the desired response. Even though the authorities received 45,012 applications, it could only sell 8,438 flats and around 6,000 were returned.

WHERE ARE THE DDA FLATS LOCATED

Out of the total 1,354 flats that are up for grabs, 230 are HIG and are located in Dwarka and Vasant Kunj. The MIG category flats -- 704 of them -- are in Jasola and Dwarka. There are 275 flats in Manglapuri and Dwarka for the economically weaker sections. The rest of the Low-Income Group (LIG) flats are in Rohini.

HOW ARE THE FLATS PRICED

Three-bedroom HIG flats in Jasola are priced at Rs 2.1 crore. This is likely to be the costliest DDA flats, surpassing the earlier Rs 1.7-crore flats in the HIG category sold in Vasant Kunj in 2019.

WHO CAN APPLY

The applicant has to be a citizen of India, should be 18 years of age on the date of application, not own any dwelling unit in full or part on leasehold or freehold in Delhi in his or her name, spouse and on the name of dependent, should not have a house/plot/flat already allotted by the DDA, should have a bank account, and should have PAN card. There is no income criterion, except for EWS flats where the income of applicant should not exceed Rs 1 lakh per annum.

