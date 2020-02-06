Delhi Assembly polls 2020: DMRC announces change in Metro timings; SpiceJet offers 'free' tickets for voters

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be held on February 8. To facilitate people, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced it will start services at 4 a.m instead of its usual timing of 5 a.m. This will help poll officials and voters reach their destinations on time.

"In order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time, Delhi Metro services will begin at 4:00 AM on 8 February 2020," DMRC tweeted.

Election Update



Delhi will see triangular contest this time, with all three major parties, including Aam Aadmi Party, Bhaaratiya Janata Party and Congress fielding their candidates from all 70 seats. The results for Delhi Assembly polls will be announced on February 11.

Besides, budget airline SpiceJet will also offer air ticket prices at discount for those who'll fly to Delhi for voting.

The airline has announced to offer 'hundreds' of 'free' tickets to voters flying to Delhi. The airline will waive the base fare while taxes and surcharges will be charged for people flying to and from Delhi. The airline has said it'll refund the entire base fare if a voter flies to Delhi and returns to his destination on the same day on February 8.

The campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 will end at 6 pm on Thursday.

Present Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had seen a thumping win in 2015 Assembly elections with the party bagging 67 seats, leaving just three (seats) for the BJP. However, this time, it may not be an easy ride for Kejriwal.

As per the Election Commission of India, there are 13,750 polling stations in Delhi and around 90,000 policemen will be deployed for the smooth conducting of Delhi election on February 8.

