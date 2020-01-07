Delhi Election 2020: Voting date, full schedule, FAQs, poll result and other details

Delhi election: The Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced the election dates of the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be held on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.

It will be a three-cornered contest this time between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP and the Congress. Present Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP saw a thumping win in 2015 Assembly elections with the party bagging 67 seats, leaving just three (seats) for the BJP.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in Delhi after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora's announcement on Monday. He also said that 90,000 policemen will be deployed for the smooth conducting of Delhi election. There are 13,750 polling stations in Delhi.

There are 58 general category seats, 12 for SC and none for STs in Delhi assembly.

According to the chief electoral officer (CEO) Delhi Ranbir Singh, there are a total of 1,46,92,136 (1.46 crore) voters in Delhi comprising 80.55 lakh males and 66.35 lakh females.

Here's a look at the full schedule, voting FAQs and poll result of the Delhi election 2020:

Delhi Election 2020: Full schedule

January 14: EC to issue election notification January 21: Last date of filing nominations January 22: Scrutiny of nominations January 24: Last date to withdraw nominations February 8: Voting day February 11: Final counting of votes February 22: Term of current Delhi assembly will expire

Delhi election 2020: Tech-enabled polls

1. Delhi election this year is tech-enabled. Not just QR-code enabled voter slip and booth app, the EC has put the entire voter list online. The poll officials will scan the pre-printed voter slips containing the QR-code to mark the electors' attendance for casting their votes.

2. Voters (for the first time) can download their digital photo voter slip from 'Voter Helpline' app which is available on Google Playstore and Apple app store.

3. To download the digital photo voter slip from, voters are required to link their mobile number with their voter ID card of Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number.

4. Voters who wish to carry their digital photo voter slip (in voter helpline app) instead of a printed copy will be allowed to carry their mobile phones inside the polling booth but only up to the electoral official who will check and verify the same.

5. The EC has also suggested the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to forecast the queue length at the polling booths through the Voter Helpline Mobile app.

6. If executed, it will help voters know the best time to go to cast their votes at the polling stations.

Delhi Election 2020: Voting FAQs

Q. What are the voting timings?

A. The voting timings are likely to be from 7 am to 6 pm on February 8 (Saturday).

Q. Who are eligible to vote?

A. Indian citizens who have attained the age of 18 as on the qualifying date (1st of January of the year of revision of electoral roll), can enroll themselves as general voters.

Q. What are the requirements for vote registration?

A. You can enroll as a voter if you are:

1. An Indian citizen.

2. Have attained the age of 18 years on the qualifying date i.e. 1st of January of the year of revision of electoral roll.

3. Ordinarily resident of the polling area of the constituency where you want to be enrolled as a voter.

4. Not disqualified to be enrolled as a voter.

Q. How can I register as a voter?

1. You need to fill Form 6 online at the National Voters' Service Portal (NSVP). This form is also for 'First-time voters' and 'voters who have shifted to another constituency.

2. You need to fill form 8 for any change in Name, Photo, Age, EPIC Number, Address, Date of birth, Age, Name of relative, Type of relation, Gender.

3. In case of residence shift from one place to another within the same constituency, you need to fill Form 8A.

4. You need to fill form 6 if you are shifting from one constituency to another.

Note: Visit www.nvsp.in for all of the above

Q. By when can I register to cast my vote in Delhi elections?

A. Although the final electoral roll has been published (up to January 1, 2020), any person who is eligible to vote can apply for registration as a voter. The person can register till the last date of nomination of the Delhi election 2020.

According to the EC website, voter list is continuously updated till the last date of filing of nominations by the candidate.

Q. How can I check if my name appears on Delhi voter list?

1. Delhi's chief election office's official website (ceodelhi.gov.in) has a link on its homepage about the electoral roll which was published on January 6, 2020.

2. Once you click on the given link, it guides you to the list of rolls which is further sub-divided into two parts - Main Roll and Modification. The Mail Roll is a constituency-wise list of all eligible voters in Delhi. Modification comprises names and details of voters who got their details corrected.

3. Both the links (Main Roll and Modification) takes you to a list of constituencies and the various part numbers. When you click on the part number, it will show the constituency details like identification, location, year of revision etc. The said page also comprises the Google map location and photographs of the polling station along with a list of all registered voters there.

Q. What is the alternative choice to check my name on Delhi voter list?

A. If you want to check if you are registered to vote, visit electoralsearch.in to verify your status. If your name appears in the list, you are eligible to vote, else, you need to register to vote. Visit www.nvsp.in for voter registration.

1. Voters can also check if their names appear on the voter list of Delhi. They can search for their names on NVSP by their name or their EPIC number.

2. For example, if the voters want to look for their names, they need to give their details such as assembly constituency number and name, voter identity card number, voter's name, father name, house number etc.

3. Incase voters are not able to find their name, they can send an SMS to get their details on their registered mobile numbers.

4. If the voters select EPIC number, they will need to give their voter ID number and all their details will be shown on the screen.

The EC has introduced a new concept of 'absentee voters'. Under this, disabled persons and senior citizens above 80 years who are not able to come to the polling stations owing to physical circumstances or other reasons can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot. Senior citizens will be provided with pick and drop facility.

Q. Are cell phones allowed inside the polling booth?

A. Mobile phones are not allowed inside the polling stations. However, voters who wish to carry their digital photo voter slip (in voter helpline app) instead of a printed copy will be allowed to carry their mobile phones inside the polling booth but only up to the electoral official who will check and verify the same.