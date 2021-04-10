Delhi BJP to give Rs 1 lakh prize for best video against AAP's new excise policy

The Delhi BJP on Friday announced that it will give a prize of Rs 1 lakh to a video depicting the best message against the AAP government's new excise policy, on social media.

The party will conduct a mass movement across the city against the excise policy, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said.

"A competition will be organised on social media and the best video depicting the message against the new excise policy will be given a prize of Rs one lakh by the BJP," he said.

Gupta said the party campaign in this regard will start from Saturday and go on till April 27. Other protest programmes will be held in May, he said.

"The protest programme will begin with a signature campaign against the new excise policy and people will be encouraged to send post cards to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in protest against the policy.

"The plan is to send one lakh such post cards to the chief minister," the Delhi BJP chief said while putting his signature on one such card.

The protest will also include performing an 'aarti' at Hanuman temple in Connaught Place on May 27, he added.

