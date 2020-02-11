Delhi Election Results 2020: Watch live streaming on Aaj Tak, India Today

Counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly elections is set to take place in just a few hours from now. Strong rooms spread across Delhi storing the EVMs are being heavily guarded, with a "three-layer security ring". Tight security arrangements have also been put in place at various centres across the national capital.

The curiosity among people to know the outcome of the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly has heightened post-exit polls, that has forecast a big win for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. BJP leaders have, however, maintained that the exit poll results that predicted its defeat in the Delhi polls will "fail" as the surveys did not take into account the votes polled in the evening.

The counting of votes will be live on the Election Commission of India's websites. The live coverage on the results can be watched on the Business Today website, or on Aaj Tak and India Today website and TV, from 7 am onwards.

BusinessToday.In will run a live blog for counting of votes for Delhi elections as well as its results, with a detailed analysis of early trends and political opinions. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), 62.59 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the state's assembly elections. Earlier in 2015, the final voter turnout in the Delhi came to 67.47 per cent. The highest turnout (71.6 per cent) was recorded in Ballimaran constituency while the lowest with 45.4 per cent was the Delhi Cantonment constituency.

The exit polls, which are sample surveys conducted among voters exiting polling booths, predicted an easy win for Arvind Kejriwal, who is set to return as the capital's chief minister. As per the polls prediction, voters have responded well to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s campaign. As per India Today-Axis My India exit poll prediction, the incumbent AAP is likely to get 56 per cent vote share in the Delhi Assembly polls. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted to receive 35 per cent vote share and the Congress is likely to lag behind at 5 per cent.