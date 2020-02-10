Delhi Election Result 2020: Counting time; when will trends start coming in?

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: After voting for Delhi Assembly Elections ended on February 8, counting of votes will be held on February 11 (Tuesday). Overall, Delhi polls witnessed 62.59 per cent voting, around 5 per cent less than the 2015 Assembly polls. The highest voting of 71.6 per cent was reported from the Ballimaran Assembly constituency, while the lowest turnout was in Delhi cantonment, which reported 45.4 per cent voting. The ruling AAP has sought to retain power on development agenda, while the main opposition BJP ran an aggressive campaign centred around issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism.

What do exit polls say?

According to India Today-Axis My India survey, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is expected to win 59-68 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. The BJP will once again remain a distant second with only 2-11 seats. The exit poll predicted that about 48 per cent voters shifted from the BJP to AAP since General Election 2019. The 48 per cent voters comprise a large chunk of the lower and lower-middle-class, segment, the survey said.

Other exit polls, conducted by Times Now-IPSOS, Republic-Jan Ki Baat, ABP News, NEWSx and TV9 Bharatvarsh, also predicted that AAP is likely to secure over two-thirds majority in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Almost, every exit poll signalled that Kejriwal remained the most preferred choice as the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Counting time

Counting of votes will start around 8 am on Tuesday. The Election Commission has set up around 21 centres for counting of votes. "We have set up 21 centres for counting of votes, wherein there will be a dedicated hall for every constituency. The counting will start at 8 am on February 11," Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh told ANI.

When will trends start coming in?

Trends on the Delhi Assembly elections will start coming in soon after the counting starts around 8 am. Readers can log on to BusinessToday.In to catch all the latest updates on the Delhi Election results. You can also go to IndiaToday.In or Aaj Tak for early trends on the polls.

Delhi is the fourth state to go to polls after the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand were the other three states, where Vidhan Sabha elections took place post-2019 general election. All of them were previously ruled by the BJP, but the BJP is presently in power only in Haryana, that too with the help of the Jannayak Janata Party.

In the last Delhi assembly election in 2015, the AAP won 67 of the 70 seats, with a total vote-share of 54 per cent. It's projected to rise to 56 per cent in 2020. The BJP is projected to secure a vote-share of 35 per cent, up from 32 per cent in the 2015 Delhi Assembly vote.