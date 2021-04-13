Covid-19 update: Delhi Metro reopens entry at these stations

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has reopened entry to six stations on its Yellow Line, which were temporarily shut earlier on Tuesday.

The six stations are Saket, Qutub Minar, New Delhi, Shastri Park, Seelampur, and Chandni Chowk.

The DMRC had shut these stations to ensure social distancing as part of its crowd control measures. However, the exit was allowed at these stations. Taking to Twitter, the DMRC informed commuters about the same.

"Yellow Line Update, Entry for Saket and Qutub Minar is now open. Thank you for your patience," it posted.

Entry for Saket and Qutub Minar is now open. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/VS6crTseg9 â Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤ð· (@OfficialDMRC) April 13, 2021

"Yellow Line Update, Entry for New Delhi and Chandni Chowk is now open. Thank you for your patience," DMRC said in another tweet.

Entry for New Delhi and Chandni Chowk is now open. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/q4LqviT4Bz â Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤ð· (@OfficialDMRC) April 13, 2021

"Service Update, Entry for Shastri Park is now open. Thank you for your patience," DMRC posted.

Entry for Shastri Park has been temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures.



Exit is allowed. â Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤ð· (@OfficialDMRC) April 13, 2021

"Service Update, Entry for Seelampur is now open. Thank you for your patience," it said in another tweet.

Entry for Seelampur has been temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures.



Exit is allowed. â Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤ð· (@OfficialDMRC) April 13, 2021

"Service Update, Entry for Kashmere Gate is now open. Thank you for your patience," DMRC said in a tweet.

Entry for Kashmere Gate is now open. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/3HQRbZj3Ni â Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤ð· (@OfficialDMRC) April 13, 2021

Delhi Metro's Yellow Line (Line 2) comprises 37 metro stations from Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram, Haryana.

The rail line, which is a rapid transit system, has a length of 48.8 kilometers and is mostly underground. DMRC said in its earlier tweet that its flying squad had penalised 526 commuters on April 11 for not wearing a facemask properly and following social distancing.

"To ensure our travel guidelines are being followed, Delhi Metro's Flying Squads penalised 526 commuters on 11 April 2021 for not wearing a face mask properly & following social distancing. Let us all follow the protocols & politely counsel others to do the same. #CovidIsntOverYet," DMRC said in a tweet.

To ensure our travel guidelines are being followed, Delhi Metro's Flying Squads penalised 526 commuters on 11 April 2021 for not wearing a face mask properly & following social distancing. Let us all follow the protocols & politely counsel others to do the same. #CovidIsntOverYetpic.twitter.com/tuFd2KM6Kk â Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤ð· (@OfficialDMRC) April 12, 2021