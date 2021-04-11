Delhi imposes new restrictions: Delhi Metro, restaurants, bars, cinema halls to operate at 50% capacity

The Delhi government on Saturday announced a fresh set of restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the capital. The new restrictions come after Delhi recorded 7,897 cases of new infections and 39 deaths in 24 hours. The preventive measures will remain in force till April 30. The national capital has a positivity rate of 10 per cent and over 28,500 active cases.

The earlier night curfew of 10pm-5am will also remain in force.

The second wave of coronavirus that has gripped the country has spread much more rapidly than the first one. Delhi, along with several other states have imposed strict regulations. In fact, Maharashtra might witness another lockdown due to the increase in cases.

Here are the new restrictions that have been imposed by Delhi government:

Limit for guests at wedding functions has been revised to 50 people. When it comes to funerals, only 20 people will be allowed to attend.

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent occupancy.

Cinema halls too can operate at 50 per cent seating capacity.

Stadiums can host events but only on the condition that there would be no spectators.

All swimming pools, except where sportspersons are training for national or international events, will be closed.

Schools and colleges have been asked to close down.

Delhi Metro trains can ply with 50 per cent of seating capacity till April 30. DTC buses and cluster buses too will follow the same rule.

Government department and constitutional staff will be exempted from the new rules, provided they don't have any symptoms of the virus.

Government offices will work at 50 per cent capacity, except for high-level Grade 1 officers.

The health department, police, home guard civil defence, fire and emergency services and district administrations will continue to work without any restrictions

Private companies have been asked to enforce staggered timings to avoid crowding and encourage work from home.

Passengers from Maharashtra will have to show negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours while entering Delhi.

Passengers from Maharashtra without a negative report will be quarantined for 14 days. People on government work will be exempted.

