Delhi night curfew: Who can get e-pass for travelling, how to get it?

Delhi government has imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in the wake of deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the national capital. Delhi recorded 5,100 new Covid-19 cases, which is by far the highest single day spike in Covid-19 cases this year. Total 17 deaths were reported in Delhi, taking the overall death count to 11,113.

"People who want to get Covid-19 vaccination will be exempted but will have to get an e-pass. Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass. Print and electronic media will also be allowed to move only through e-pass," the Delhi government's order says.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said commuters falling under the essential categories will be allowed to travel in Metros during the night curfew. In a tweet, DMRC said on Tuesday: "All metro users are requested who do not fall in the essential category may complete the journey and reach their destination by 10 pm as you are not allowed to travel after 10 pm to 5 am in the night in metro as per govt order till April 30."

All those who have been exempted from night curfew restrictions will have to produce a curfew pass, also known as e-pass. If you are travelling or commuting through Delhi between 10pm-5am due to work requirements, you must apply for a curfew pass:

Here's what you need to do:

Log on to Delhi government's official website for e-pass: epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/relief/english/

On the form, add details like contact number, name, district, office address, type of services, date of birth, ID proof and other documents like visiting card or business licence.

Submit the form and your e-pass will be generated.

Do not apply for a curfew pass if your work does not involve night travel or for your personal purposes. Violation invites prosecution under applicable laws.

e-pass is being issued for those who are engaged in providing essential services, but do not have a government ID

You are required to carry an e-Pass only if your work requires travel in the night (from 10PM - 5AM)

If your work-related travel is limited to day-time, you DO NOT have to apply for this e-Pass

The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.15 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1.2 crore, the health ministry data suggests.

